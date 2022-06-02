Skaneateles to hold first in-person Pride Month events

Pride Month will be celebrated in Skaneateles beginning this weekend with the village's first in-person events for the annual LGBTQ+ celebration.

The events will begin Friday, June 3, with pride flag hangings and a front window display competition along the village's sidewalks. A competition will also begin to see which local restaurant or bar can create the best special food or drink item for Pride Month. From 6 to 9 p.m., there will be a kickoff meet-and-greet at the LakeHouse Pub, 6 W. Genesee St.

On Saturday, June 4, there will be Pride outfit and Instagram AR filter selfie contests on social media, as well as free Pride swag, temporary tattoos and face painting by the Skaneateles Central School Gay-Straight Alliance from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Drooz and Co., 36 E. Genesee St. There will also be a Sidewalk Sashay from 1 to 1:30 p.m. beginning at the village gazebo; Margarita Madness from 2 to 5 p.m. at Elephant & the Dove, 9 E. Genesee St.; and a social hangout from 5 to 8 p.m. at Skaneateles Brewery, 4022 Mill Road.

Events will continue Sunday, June 5, with a drag brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Krebs, 53 W. Genesee St.; a pre-release screening of "A Sexplanation" with Alex Liu at 2 p.m. at Auburn Public Theater, 8 Exchange St., Auburn; and an expo and drag show from 4 to 7 p.m. at Auburn Public Theater.

On Friday, June 10, there will be a family sightseeing cruise from 3:30 to 4:10 p.m. and a Drag Queen Cocktail Cruise from 6 to 7:30 p.m. with Mid-Lakes Navigation, 3 W. Genesee St.

For more information, visit facebook.com/skaneatelespride.

