 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COMMUNITY

Skaneateles Zonta to hold brunch fundraiser for Sudan

  • 0
Walk for South Sudan 2

John Dau, founder of the John Dau Foundation, leads a group down Fennell Street during the Walk for South Sudan in Skaneateles in 2014.

 Greg Mason, The Citizen

The Zonta Club of Skaneateles will host a brunch fundraiser for Sudan relief at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Sinclair of Skaneateles, 4357 Jordan Road, Skaneateles.

The featured guest speaker will be John Dau, human rights advocate and one of the Lost Boys of Sudan featured in "God Grew Tired of Us," a 2006 documentary about the young men who have fled the wars in the northeast African country since the 1980s. His John Dau Foundation, which the brunch will support, works to transform the health system in south Sudan.

"Our members 'think globally and act locally' to uplift the status of women and girls here at home and around the world," club Co-presidents Gil Epstein and Deb Yeziniak said in a news release.

Tickets to the brunch are $100 by check or $105 by Paypal. Specifically, proceeds will support the building of a well for fresh water in south Sudan.

People are also reading…

For more information, email zontaofskan@gmail.com or call (315) 247-0141.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Smith: Where white birch trees grow

Smith: Where white birch trees grow

There's a great deal of frustration for those who try to plant a white birch tree on their property — but there may be a reason why! And it's …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Will you try it? Velveeta has made a cheese-infused vodka

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News