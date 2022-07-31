Skaneateles Zonta to hold brunch fundraiser for Sudan

The Zonta Club of Skaneateles will host a brunch fundraiser for Sudan relief at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, at the Sinclair of Skaneateles, 4357 Jordan Road, Skaneateles.

The featured guest speaker will be John Dau, human rights advocate and one of the Lost Boys of Sudan featured in "God Grew Tired of Us," a 2006 documentary about the young men who have fled the wars in the northeast African country since the 1980s. His John Dau Foundation, which the brunch will support, works to transform the health system in south Sudan.

"Our members 'think globally and act locally' to uplift the status of women and girls here at home and around the world," club Co-presidents Gil Epstein and Deb Yeziniak said in a news release.

Tickets to the brunch are $100 by check or $105 by Paypal. Specifically, proceeds will support the building of a well for fresh water in south Sudan.

For more information, email zontaofskan@gmail.com or call (315) 247-0141.