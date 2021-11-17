Smith: Contest should raise Fillmore appreciation in native Cayuga County

The reason that so few people know about President Millard Fillmore is because there never was a biography written about our 13th president — not until 1995.

The author of the Fillmore biography was Robert Scarry, a retired history teacher (now deceased) who taught in Moravia's high school.

Prior to Scarry's book, it was only the residents of that village where Fillmore grew up that knew anything about him, and that's still true today.

If asked, most Auburnians would not be able to state any of President Fillmore's accomplishments!

Among the more notable accomplishments was his ordering the War Department to do the survey work for the transcontinental railroad, a feat completed during Lincoln's administration.

It was Fillmore who first opened trade between the U.S. and Japan when Commodore Perry sailed his three ships into Tokyo's harbor.

He was opposed to slavery during the time he was in office, but the federal government had no control over it at the time of its enforcement.

When he was comptroller in New York state in 1847, he was instrumental in ending imprisonment for debt with the passage of the bankruptcy bill.

President Fillmore's wife, Abigail, died while he was in the White House. Their daughter died tragically within the first decade after his leaving office. He also witnessed his son's death.

Just about all presidents of the United States have buildings dedicated to them — except President Fillmore. However, there does exist a collection of his personal effects, memorabilia and papers in two rooms of the History House, the headquarters of the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society in Moravia. (It's because visiting hours vary, depending on the time of the year, that visitors are asked to call [315] 497-3906 and make an appointment if they want to view the collection.)

There exists on the campus of Buffalo University a full-sized statue of Fillmore in front of the administration building. He was a founder and first chancellor of the eight-year college.

This past year, a hardback copy of Scarry's biography of Fillmore was donated to Seymour Library in Auburn so it can be checked out by the public. Likewise, paperback copies of his biography were donated to 10 high school libraries in the Cayuga County area.

Although an essay contest was scheduled for last year, it was postponed due to the fact students would not be in school as usual due to COVID-19. This year's seniors will be asked to participate in an essay contest about President Fillmore. The best essay from each school will be the beneficiary of a wristwatch. The overall best winning essay will be the recipient of a cash scholarship that (is hoped) may rise to $1,000 from the sale of raffle tickets.

Over the past year, a donated handmade quilt (made by the Piecemakers Quilt Guild of Moravia) has been displayed at several local businesses, where $1 raffle tickets were sold. At this time, the new Quilts By Commission store in the Nolan Block will be selling raffle tickets through the forthcoming holidays.

Judges that will read the essays include Cayuga County Historian Dr. Ruth Bradley and past presidents of the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society Sue Stoyell and Esther Thornton.

I am the organizer of the contest, and also a descendant of President Fillmore. I felt it important to become involved in this effort because of the lack of reliable information about him. I also felt the urgency that the biography of Fillmore be in the local school libraries, and an essay contest about him be made possible so that the seeds of information about him might be implanted in the minds of the young about this little-known president. It certainly might also raise some awareness that this man was also someone who contributed to the growth of this nation!

The Rev. Joyce Hackett Smith, N.D., is an ordained minister who also believes in natural healing and holds a doctorate degree in naturopathy.

