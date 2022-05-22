Smith: Fillmore is our county's best-kept secret

It is no doubt because of there being no biography ever written about President Millard Fillmore until 195 years after his demise that so very little, if anything, is known about our 13th U.S. president.

Most local residents are aware that there is a state park here in Cayuga County named after Fillmore. There is also the awareness that he was born in a log cabin. (In fact, an exact replica of it can be seen upon entering Fillmore Glen State Park.) Like President Lincoln, both were also self-taught in law.

It is worth mentioning that while Fillmore was the New York state comptroller in 1842, he successfully introduced a bill to abolish "debtor's prison," which was the common way to deal with unpaid debt.

Fillmore should also be given credit for his vision of a railroad that would go from the East Coast to the West Coast, because he ordered the War Department to begin the survey work required prior to the building of the first transcontinental railroad.

Efforts to begin trade with foreign countries was another major accomplishment of Fillmore. He sent Adm. Commodore Perry to Japan to forge one of the first trade agreements with that country, and he also assured the independence of Hawaii.

Unfortunately, Congress passed the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850 and it was signed into law by Fillmore despite his opposition to slavery. He is quoted as saying, "God knows I detest slavery, but it is an existing evil, for which we are not responsible, and we must endure it and give it such protection as is guaranteed by the constitution, till we get rid of it without destroying the last hope of free government in the world." And it was not until at the end of the Civil War that it was gotten rid of.

One might expect that a U.S. president born locally would generate a bit of attention by those promoting tourism in the county, but there's little mention of him on their (impressive) website.

It should be of interest that all of our deceased U.S. presidents have libraries and/or buildings dedicated to them, but this is not so with Fillmore.

Fortunately, over the past several decades, due to the efforts of a handful of members of the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society, some of Fillmore's papers have been acquired, as well as a few of his personal belongings, pieces of furniture and other memorabilia. What they've acquired was enough to fill two rooms of their building with an impressive exhibit. A timeline with photos is on the walls, which lends itself to an easy-to-follow narrative.

Fortunately, in 1995, Bob Scary, a retired Moravia High School history teacher, had his biography of Fillmore published. This is the first biography known to be written about our 13th U.S. president.

(One only has to take a look at the history books that today's students are reading to see that only a few paragraphs are dedicated to what President Fillmore accomplished during his administration.)

Over the past year, there has been an effort by the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society to raise awareness of President Fillmore. The public is being encouraged to see the Fillmore exhibit at the society's building in Moravia. They're inviting the public to view the free exhibit from 9 a.m. to noon Mondays, or by appointment. Call (315) 497-3906.

Over the past year, there has also been an effort to raise awareness of President Fillmore by asking the seniors in 10 high schools in our area to submit an essay on our 13th U.S. president. The best essay would receive a cash scholarship. The deadline for essay submissions was May 2.

Over the past two years, selling raffle tickets for a quilt made by the Moravia Quilters Guild, which it donated, generated the needed funds for the scholarship. Tickets were sold at a handful of locations that included Jennings Department Store in Moravia and Mark Lawn Optician, Regenerations, Camardo Law Firm, Lynch Furniture and Quilts by Commission in Auburn.

It was at the historical society's annual banquet at Christ United Methodist Church on Thursday, April 21, that the winning raffle ticket was drawn by Cayuga County Historian Ruth Bradley. The winner was Lisa Wennberg, of Liverpool, who'd bought her ticket at Quilts by Commission. (The quilt was displayed in the store's window over the Christmas holiday.)

Unfortunately, there were no high school seniors who submitted an essay for the contest, and so a decision was made by the society's board members that the money generated from the raffle ticket sales would fund a large sign that would be mounted on the historical society's building that would read: "President Millard Fillmore exhibit."

The Rev. Joyce H. Smith is coordinator of the Millard Fillmore essay contest and a past president of the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society in Moravia.

