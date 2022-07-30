Smith: Where white birch trees grow

There's a great deal of frustration for those who try to plant a white birch tree on their property — but there may be a reason why! And it's only been within the last decade that we learned that reason. It's one more example of what can be attributed to "ley lines."

So much, over the centuries, has been attributed to the existence of ley lines, but never proven scientifically! The pyramids are believed to have been built on them, as well as Stonehenge, the great cathedrals in Europe and other notable structures.

Many early U.S. political figures — who laid the foundation stones for the Capitol building, Washington Monument and the White House — were Masons, who are often believers in ley lines. Thus, that may be the reason the three structures are on a straight alignment, which ley lines always are.

Ley lines are also believed to be what birds and animals, including sea creatures, follow during migration.

As most of us know, rivers and streams flow south. But there are exceptions. The Nile River flows north, and the reason is believed to be because it's on a ley line. The Finger Lakes could be on ley lines also, which would explain why we see so much migration of birds over our area!

In a previous article I mentioned that natural disasters, such as earthquakes, are more apt to happen on ley lines, and the lines will widen during the quake! Animals seem to sense them early and begin to run.

Worth repeating is that the importance of the mounds — man-made centuries ago — were made before the time of the Algonquins! Their importance to the local Iroquois was of a spiritual nature, and an entire chapter could be written about their reverence for mounds!

The monument at the top of Fort Hill Cemetery that commemorates Chief Logan is not, as many know, where he is buried.

In the decades that come, the importance of ley lines will reveal much of what we will learn that has relevance — sometimes of importance!

I've learned that the highest elevation in the city is the top of the Fort Hill Cemetery and from its top (when the leaves are off the trees), one can see almost the entire city of Auburn!

As stated in my previous articles, there are hundreds of ley lines that encircle the earth. However, even though there are several locations around the earth where several ley lines intersect, there are but a small number of locations in the United States where this happened. How fortunate we are! And yes, there are some advantages of having them — but there are also some disadvantages of their existence being this close!