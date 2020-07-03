Snell: Owasco farm's watershed protection practices a gold standard

Among the many agricultural operations striving to expand protective practices throughout the watershed, the Sierzenga crop farm demonstrates a gold standard. The Sierzenga farm is a commodity-oriented operation, growing and selling corn, wheat, and soybean grain crops throughout the northeastern portion of the Owasco Lake Watershed. However, according to Mr. Jim Sierzenga, the retention of the farm’s most precious commodity, soil, is critical for the longevity of their business and paramount for protection.

The early and ongoing recognition of the value and significance of retaining soil has become second nature to Jim, not only for the protection of Sucker Brook and Dutch Hollow stream segments and Owasco Lake, but also preservation and sustainability of crop production for another 100-plus years. As a lifelong Owasco Lake recreationist and land steward, Jim strives to be a model of voluntary initiatives to protect his precious soil and water resources. His relentless efforts include the implementation of simple, highly effective practices that address the most vulnerable parts of the landscape he manages: roadside ditches and steep slope crop fields.

Jim’s sensitivity and resolve toward minimizing soil loss is recognized through the suite of protection practices easily visible when passing through his manicured piece of the watershed. From miles of field-road ditch buffers, acres of minimal soil disturbance tillage, multiple water and sediment control basins and cover crops, to grassed waterways and steep slope strip cropping, the level of protective measures implemented and maintained throughout the farm’s 2,600 acres is remarkable! Jim takes great pride in his approach to nutrient balance on the landscape for crop needs, removal and replenishment. He recognizes that “good crops remove nutrients which must be continuously reincorporated." Recycling plant residues or pieces, after harvesting, is a common practice utilized by the farm to replenish nutrients, reducing the need for additional fertilizer application and protecting the ground from heavy rain and snow melt. Each year, he said, “at least 75% (about 2,000 acres) of his ground is covered with crop residues or planted cover crops." Additionally, he estimated “approximately 25 acres of soil erosion prevention structures” and “at least 20 grassed waterways” have been voluntarily installed in recent years. Jim says his farm “has not used a conventional plow to turn soil completely over in 25 years and soils on at least half of the farm’s acreage is left undisturbed each year." He added, “any tillage that is done is minimum, leaving as much residue (plant matter) as possible in the top 4 to 6 inches, to minimize erosion."