Snell: Progress on Owasco Lake watershed encouraging

Throughout my career, spanning over 20 years, I’ve had the great fortune and privilege of working and residing in numerous watersheds throughout New York state, the largest being Lake Champlain. This path has allowed me to observe, firsthand, a variety of efforts and levels of understanding of watershed protection and awareness amongst local communities. Nowhere, within my scope of experience, has this awareness taken hold in such rapid fashion as I’ve witnessed throughout the Owasco Lake watershed, within such a short timeframe. The improvements to the landscape I’ve observed throughout roughly 208 square miles of the drainage basin are extensive, and continue! Protective and resilient practices, watershed community pride and energized momentum have surpassed those I’ve experienced in previous regions. Perhaps there is a hypersensitive vigilance as watershed inspector, but this unmatched wave of protective efforts sweeping the Owasco Lake watershed landscape certainly has a feel of necessary urgency. Since time is rarely on our side when it comes to protecting resources, especially water, this accomplishment is a feat the watershed community should be very proud of!