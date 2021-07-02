Snell: Progress on Owasco Lake watershed encouraging

The word "watershed" is often mistaken for a backyard building that houses garden tools and huge jugs of water. By separating the two words, "water" and "shed," the meaning would signify a backyard structure. However, combining the words creates an entirely different meaning, defining an area of land that acts as a hydrologic engine, capturing and transporting precipitation, conveying water through streams to the lowest point where it ponds, forming water bodies such as Owasco Lake. The single word “watershed” and its meaning are becoming more familiar and understood for their purpose and layout amongst our residents and communities.
Watersheds are natural formations that are found in all shapes and sizes, each having unique sets of features and characteristics. Over time and with careful observation, especially during flooding events, we familiarize ourselves to our local surroundings, or sub-watersheds, and learn where the nearest stream, ditch or even roof water from our homes originates from, flows to and ends up. We discover and learn how our water resources react to our land use activities, as well as those occurring from natural phenomenon such as summer temperatures and precipitation amounts. Mechanized equipment allows for quick and easy redirection of water flows for better or for worse, shifting drainage patterns and resulting in improved conditions or unintended, often devastating consequences.
Over time and through lengthy trial-and-error approaches, backyard watershed awareness eventually turns to widespread knowledge and elevated care to the landscape, ultimately becoming common practice within the bounds of a watershed community. This heightened and collective awareness of what the impacts on the receiving water can be results in a widespread paradigm shift and long-term protection and sustainability of our water resources.
Throughout my career, spanning over 20 years, I’ve had the great fortune and privilege of working and residing in numerous watersheds throughout New York state, the largest being Lake Champlain. This path has allowed me to observe, firsthand, a variety of efforts and levels of understanding of watershed protection and awareness amongst local communities. Nowhere, within my scope of experience, has this awareness taken hold in such rapid fashion as I’ve witnessed throughout the Owasco Lake watershed, within such a short timeframe. The improvements to the landscape I’ve observed throughout roughly 208 square miles of the drainage basin are extensive, and continue! Protective and resilient practices, watershed community pride and energized momentum have surpassed those I’ve experienced in previous regions. Perhaps there is a hypersensitive vigilance as watershed inspector, but this unmatched wave of protective efforts sweeping the Owasco Lake watershed landscape certainly has a feel of necessary urgency. Since time is rarely on our side when it comes to protecting resources, especially water, this accomplishment is a feat the watershed community should be very proud of!
During my relatively brief tenure as your Owasco Lake watershed inspector, the collaborative efforts with the soil and water conservation districts, Owasco Watershed Lake Association, fire lane associations and municipalities to stabilize eroding ditches has been remarkable! Miles of ditches, severely eroded gullies and failing culverts have been transformed into armored (stone-lined) water conveyors and velocity reducers, sediment traps and nutrient filters.
Insert the agricultural community into the exceptional, collaborative mix, and witness large-scale, voluntary efforts to reduce soil erosion and retain nutrients in the soil. The use of cover crops has expanded like wind-driven wildfire throughout the watershed. Hundreds of acres and tons of soil are protected annually from rainfall and snowmelt as plant roots grip the ground and minimize erosion. Commonly seen are stabilized waterways and newly vegetated concentrated flow areas in fields, buffer creations, sediment control and retention basins, minimal winter manure applications and field tillage, and exclusion fencing to prevent animal access to streams. The rate of implementation is “off the charts,” and difficult to keep up with!
Finally, add efforts of residents and businesses, and it’s easy to find unmistakable progress towards Owasco Lake watershed awareness and protection. Installations of advanced septic systems and upgrades, stabilization of eroding shoreline and streambanks, construction site and impervious surface runoff prevention, hemlock tree preservation and management, and “lake-friendly lawns” pledges to avoid unnecessary application of pesticides.
The achievements throughout the landscape are overwhelming, and I hope the message is clear: The Owasco Lake watershed community is striving to set the standard of stewardship and protection toward its resources and greatest asset, Owasco Lake.
I sincerely hope this wonderful momentum continues throughout the landscape. Should this trajectory progress, combined with the new Lake-Friendly Living project participation and possible stabilization of shoreline development, the water quality of Owasco lake will surely increase.
It’s been a delight serving the Owasco Lake watershed communities throughout the last several years, working directly with the entire watershed community and partners to identify and resolve issues impacting the watershed and its resources. I hope you will continue the collective community efforts to remain a showcase watershed and high quality source for drinking water through many years. The symbolic “water shed” in your backyard houses a smooth, clean running engine that will last generations. As the tools in your shed and knowledge of how to use and deploy them increase, the engine will continue running and perform to the benefit of everyone.
Andrew “Drew” Snell was the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspector from April 2014 to June 2021. For more information, visit owascoinspection.org.