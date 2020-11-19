Snell: Strengthening the Owasco Lake watershed against stormwater

The Tompkins County portion of the Owasco Lake watershed is the southernmost extent of the basin, encompassing the towns of Groton, Lansing and Dryden. This nearly 70-square-mile area drains approximately a third of the total area of the Owasco Inlet sub-watershed. When rainwater strikes the ground near the hamlet of Peruville, it begins a journey of approximately 20 miles, descending approximately 300 feet in elevation to Owasco Lake. Consistent with many of the southern Owasco Lake sub-watersheds, the Owasco Inlet sub-watershed has endured damaging stormwater events. Nevertheless, managing high velocity flows around the headwaters has had a positive influence on downstream flooding, infrastructure protection and the containment and transport of sediment.

During the summer and fall of 2020, the Tompkins County Highway Department and towns of Groton and Dryden endeavored upon definitive and noteworthy efforts toward reducing the impacts of stormwater throughout their road ditch networks and infrastructure. New practices installed along county roadways included stone armoring and velocity control dams, culvert aprons and miles of hydroseeding along Pleasant Valley, Town Line, Salt and Locke roads. According to their relatively small slice of the Owasco Inlet sub-watershed, the town of Dryden added stone velocity controls and hydroseeding in an unvegetated ditch along Hile School Road that drains into a wetland complex. The town of Groton spent thousands of dollars replacing a failing culvert on Walpole Road. An impressive concrete box structure was also replaced that included a comprehensive installation utilizing heavy stone armor, erosion control blankets and new grass seeding along its sides to reduce erosion.