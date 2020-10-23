Snell: The autumn foam phenomenon on Owasco Lake

The results of this initial analysis by GAR were released earlier this year, and provided analysis of lake foam composition, including the ingredients and conditions necessary for its development. According to the GAR analysis, the chemical “signatures” in the Canandaigua Lake foam suggest the origin is from within the lake itself, and has direct and indirect relationships to water quality. Foam occurs naturally in lakes when the top layer of water is stirred by wind and waves, which mixes air and “foaming agents.” The foaming agents are primarily chains of organic sugars or carbohydrates known as polysaccharides, as well as oils or surfactants from decomposing organic matter. These compounds are not very water-soluble and tend to ride along the water surface. Depending on wind direction and wave action, windrows of foam can form and migrate to the shoreline, where they accumulate into larger areas of dense surface foam.

So, why are areas and streaks of foam larger in some lakes and locations than others? The GAR research on Canandaigua Lake determined a plausible explanation for this question, which may also prove an indicator of lake health and changes that occur throughout Canandaigua Lake, as well as other Finger Lakes, including Owasco Lake. Through their microanalysis, GAR has identified phytoplankton, including cyanobacteria (as well as cyanobacteria in its toxic form that constitutes harmful algal blooms) as a direct source of foam-creating polysaccharides found in Canandaigua Lake. They concluded, “cyanobacteria release polysaccharides outside of their cells in order to create large colonies and to regulate their environment. These ‘exopolysaccharides’ or ‘EPSs’ are produced in large quantities during phytoplankton blooms and change the chemistry of the surface of the lake.” Their analysis indicates a correlation between cyanobacteria and lake foam. From these results, parallels can be drawn that would suggest that ingredients that create foam on Canandaigua Lake closely resemble those in other Finger Lakes, such as Owasco Lake. The scientific research community has demonstrated that cyanobacteria blooms and a growing abundance of aquatic plants are manifested by an imbalance in nutrient levels within the lake ecology. New research on lake foam chemistry and its relationship with levels of cyanobacteria suggest that lake foam may be yet another manifestation of nutrient enrichment of Owasco Lake.