Snell: Why LED flares are safer for our lakes

Incendiary (burning) flares, also known as “road flares,” “fuses,” “emergency flares” or simply “flares," have been in use for a nearly a century. They work well in most conditions, but have faults in their function and design. Conventional road flares (the incendiary type) are classified as a “flammable solid” and must be stored and cared for properly. When ignited, they emit dense toxic smoke of potassium perchlorate and strontium nitrate (hazardous materials) that can be blinding and burn clothing/skin. Exposure to these corrosive chemicals can cause injury to eyes, inflame the respiratory tract and irritate the skin. The excessive light and smoke produced can also blind oncoming traffic. Besides having an open flame that is hot enough to melt tires, the incendiary road flare cannot be used at incidents where oil, fuel or hazardous materials are present, or when there are dry, high wind or heavy rain weather conditions. Additionally, the average incendiary road flare has a short burn time of 20 to 30 minutes. Once the flare expires, the residual ash will break down and likely travel with stormwater, threatening to contaminate nearby soil and water.