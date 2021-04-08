Snell: Why LED flares are safer for our lakes

Careful observations and evaluation of the Owasco Lake watershed reveals a wide range of ground disturbances, as well as the widespread use and consumption of disposable products and materials that can be harmful to water quality. Sensitive water bodies throughout the Finger Lakes region that provide critical drinking water for local communities are negatively impacted by an overabundance of contaminant discharges. Activities like burning or dumping lawn debris along the shoreline; discarding contaminants into road ditches or storm drains; spreading ashes and/or salt on impervious surfaces; unnecessarily applying fertilizers to a ground adjacent to watercourses; over-applying nutrients on fields; and careless land clearing have cumulative impacts on large lake systems. When these activities are compounded into hundreds or thousands of instances within a watershed, the consequential impacts may become critically damaging for the water quality of receiving water bodies.
Canandaigua Lake, like Owasco, is a sensitive drinking water source and important local economic driver that is now threatened by the growing number and severity of harmful algal blooms. The urgent efforts by lake and watershed management organizations and residents to protect the drinking water, curtail the blooms and determine ways to minimize nutrients and contaminates entering the water is monumental.
Since 2017, Greg Talomie and the Canandaigua Lake Watershed Association have taken on the challenge of persuading and educating the community of the Canandaigua Lake watershed and the Finger Lakes region about a specific annual activity that is found to produce potentially dangerous byproducts, and was once overlooked as perhaps insignificant to water quality. The Ring of Fire event occurs on the shores of Canandaigua and other Finger Lakes each year, keeping in tradition with the Native American harvest celebrations. The Ring of Fire event is a visually stunning, late summer display to circle the shoreline with thousands of combustible flares and bonfires lit by residents and businesses. The flares may seem innocuous and insignificant due to the size and duration of the use, but further analysis reveals surprising information.
Incendiary (burning) flares, also known as “road flares,” “fuses,” “emergency flares” or simply “flares," have been in use for a nearly a century. They work well in most conditions, but have faults in their function and design. Conventional road flares (the incendiary type) are classified as a “flammable solid” and must be stored and cared for properly. When ignited, they emit dense toxic smoke of potassium perchlorate and strontium nitrate (hazardous materials) that can be blinding and burn clothing/skin. Exposure to these corrosive chemicals can cause injury to eyes, inflame the respiratory tract and irritate the skin. The excessive light and smoke produced can also blind oncoming traffic. Besides having an open flame that is hot enough to melt tires, the incendiary road flare cannot be used at incidents where oil, fuel or hazardous materials are present, or when there are dry, high wind or heavy rain weather conditions. Additionally, the average incendiary road flare has a short burn time of 20 to 30 minutes. Once the flare expires, the residual ash will break down and likely travel with stormwater, threatening to contaminate nearby soil and water.
Alternatively, light-emitting diode flares are now considered the best choice under all circumstances. Unlike their combustible counterparts, LEDs do not emit flames, they do not contain any hazardous materials that can burn skin, eyes or lungs, they are completely waterproof and they do not create blinding smoke. Furthermore, they are indefinitely reusable for multiple applications, they are exceptionally durable and they do not contaminate the ground water and soils.
Through the highly commendable and continued campaign of Mr. Talomie and the CLWA, at least six of the 11 Finger Lakes’ watershed management organizations, including the Owasco Lake watershed, and local Wegmans stores have now committed to advancing the use of LED flares in place of the toxic incendiary version. Beginning June 5, and barring any shipment delays, Wegmans locations in Auburn, Geneva, Geneseo, Jamestown, Corning, Hornell, Canandaigua, Newark and Webster (Holt Road) will sell two- and four-packs of LED flares. Additionally, Wegmans will donate $2 for each two-pack and $6 for each six-pack sold at the Auburn location to the Owasco Lake Watershed Management Council from June 5 through Sept. 25. Watershed organizations for Skaneateles and Otisco lakes will share in the total donation based on sales at the Auburn location. The supermarket will also produce signage for the flares in its stores and share a message over its PA systems about the promotion.
With a low-cost alternative, the Ring of Fire will continue to be visually stimulating event, with a bonus feature of water quality protection, as LED flares cast the light.
Project partners continue to expand efforts across our watershed divides and work collectively toward creating awareness, accessibility and affordability for conversion to safer, more versatile and environmentally sustainable technologies. The Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division will continue to work closely with the Owasco Lake watershed community, the CLWA and the Owasco Watershed Lake Association to advance this eco-friendly alternative LED flare initiative with an understanding that behavioral change can be challenging. However, through small steps, simple changes to personal actions and recognition of emerging issues, we can certainly improve our surroundings and utilize practices and products that ultimately protect our lives, traditions and critical water resources.
Andrew “Drew” Snell is a specialist with the Owasco Lake Watershed Inspection and Protection Division. Edits were made by staff from the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. For more information, visit owascoinspection.org.