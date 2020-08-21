Social (distancing) house: New business has Auburn artifacts, big menu

Robert Otterstatter has taken to calling it "Octane Social Distancing House."
A combination restaurant, coffeehouse, bar and more, Octane Social House will open Monday, Aug. 24, at 41 Genesee St. in the Nolan Block in downtown Auburn.
But it opens later than planned, limited in capacity and without some of its features, including the bar, because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It's definitely been a challenge to open a social house during social distancing," said Robert Otterstatter, who owns the business with his wife, Joni, during an interview with The Citizen Thursday.
Still, Octane opens with much of what the Otterstatters envisioned when they announced it in late 2016.
Rob, a ninth-generation Auburnian, and Joni moved back to his hometown from the Washington, D.C., area to open the business. At first they planned to do so in October 2018, but were delayed by the Nolan Block's extensive renovation process before COVID-19 delayed them further. The 2,000-square-foot business is located in the rightmost storefront of what used to be Nolan's Shoes.
Octane also occupies a lower level with secondary access from behind the block, on Loop Road. That isn't open to the public yet, but Joni, the head chef, will use the kitchen there to prepare food.
The menu is highlighted by smoked meats and vegetables, including a smoked meat of the day. But bacon will be available every day — "bacon deserves every day," Joni said — for breakfast and for lunch in the form of BLTs and club sandwiches. There will also be two types of crêpes each day, one savory and one dessert, as well as waffles made to order, avocado toast, a southern-style cinnamon toast that she said "looks like a cinnamon roll and French toast had an affair," and pastries that are made, along with the bread, by an in-house baker.
Octane's general manager, Beth Tomandl, will also import some signature dishes from the Old Erie Restaurant in Weedsport, which she owned until it closed in 2018. Among them are its hummingbird cake, a banana-pineapple spice cake. Some other treat options are the Otterstatters' Power Balls, a granola-like snack, and their version of a half-moon cookie.
"We've been perfecting ours," Robert said. "Since they're a New York specialty, we've developed our own that we'd love Auburn to be known for."
The beverage menu doesn't include the self-serve craft beer tap system Octane will eventually boast, as its installation has been delayed by New York's COVID-19 travel restrictions, Robert said. But the business will have 20 types of coffee at all times. Ranging in origin from China, South America and elsewhere around the world, most of the coffee at Octane will come from New York roasteries. Among the exceptions are the chicory coffee from New Orleans' famed Cafe du Monde. There will also be espresso drinks like cappuccino and Americano, and tea and chai drinks.
Other parts of Octane are also yet to come. When the lower level opens, customers will be able to use the technologically equipped meeting room and library/used book store there. The latter will donate 50 cents from every sale toward the purchase of new books at Auburn's Seymour Library. In about a month, Robert hopes, a vinyl lounge will allow guests to listen to a selection of 5,000 records he has sitting in his barn. Also downstairs, in front of Joni's kitchen, customers will be able to sit at a counter and watch cooking demonstrations or take classes.
Live music is another part of Octane's business model that has been delayed by the state's COVID-19 guidance, as only "incidental music" is allowed for now. Robert called that "a game-changer."
But at least some music will fill the downtown business from its 1902 piano, made at the Wegman Piano Factory on Logan Street in Auburn. One of only 125 in existence, the piano has been completely refurbished and outfitted with a Bluetooth player piano module programmed with more than 1 million songs. The piano was given to Robert's great-grandmother as a gift, he said.
And it's far from the only artifact from Auburn's history inside Octane. There are also mirrors from the Osborne Hotel and Kalet's department store, restored stools from Poolos' Fountain Shop, and the original carousel and helium tank from Nolan's Shoes and Nolan's Sporting Goods. Robert called the carousel his "holy grail," as it took him three and a half years to track it down. He had help securing that and other items from the Auburn community, particularly on social media, where the Otterstatters have posted regular updates on their business.
"We're trying to do all we can to not only showcase the history of Auburn, but to move us forward," he said. "We want to be the place that's welcoming to everyone."
Some items came from within Nolan's, too. The Otterstatters repurposed some of its original wood and its tin ceiling within Octane, and exposed a barred window on the lower level, a remnant from its time as a speakeasy during Prohibition. Liquor bottles found in the floor have also been put on display. Contrasting all that old is new work by Auburn artists in a gallery space on the main level.
Though they're eager to open the rest of Octane — and its sibling cigar business and Nolan Block neighbor, Octane's Inferno — the Otterstatters are still "incredibly excited" to open Monday after years of anticipation and planning. They can't welcome everyone they want to, as guidance limits Octane to half of its 45-person capacity. But they will welcome who they can enthusiastically.
"We, like everyone else, are looking forward to a more normal style of life, but we've been dealt the hand we have and we want to make sure we do things appropriately," Robert said. "We just hope the people who've stuck with us, the people who've followed us, that they feel the same way and aren't going to be afraid to come out."
Lake Life Editor David Wilcox can be reached at (315) 282-2245 or david.wilcox@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @drwilcox.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!