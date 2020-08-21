Social (distancing) house: New business has Auburn artifacts, big menu

Other parts of Octane are also yet to come. When the lower level opens, customers will be able to use the technologically equipped meeting room and library/used book store there. The latter will donate 50 cents from every sale toward the purchase of new books at Auburn's Seymour Library. In about a month, Robert hopes, a vinyl lounge will allow guests to listen to a selection of 5,000 records he has sitting in his barn. Also downstairs, in front of Joni's kitchen, customers will be able to sit at a counter and watch cooking demonstrations or take classes.

Live music is another part of Octane's business model that has been delayed by the state's COVID-19 guidance, as only "incidental music" is allowed for now. Robert called that "a game-changer."

But at least some music will fill the downtown business from its 1902 piano, made at the Wegman Piano Factory on Logan Street in Auburn. One of only 125 in existence, the piano has been completely refurbished and outfitted with a Bluetooth player piano module programmed with more than 1 million songs. The piano was given to Robert's great-grandmother as a gift, he said.