Social network: Auburn fitness class sparked by an online community

AUBURN — As the year 2020 approached, YMCA fitness instructor Stacy Burns and her friends felt out of touch with their healthy habits.

Feeling they were lacking connection and support, Burns wondered how she could unite as many people as possible to start working out together.

"In this day and age, the best way to make that connection is clearly social media. Whether we like it or not, that's how you connect with people," Burns said.

In December, she started the Facebook page Reboot 2020 to see how many people she could reach and get interest from. The page currently has 244 followers.

"It just shocked me. It was like, holy cow, this is what we needed. This is what I needed," Burns said.

She wanted to continue the group's momentum by offering an eight-week exercise course, which she described as a "friendly little weight-loss challenge" for the new year.

The group's first workout, on Jan. 15, was attended by about 60 people. "It blew up in such a good way," Burns said. She leads the classes, which are open to people with any level of exercise experience, every Wednesday night at the Auburn YMCA at 27 William St.