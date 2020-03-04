Solar storage: Wells student from Liberia has winning idea for farmers

Wells College sophomore Patience Koenig's business idea was inspired by her father.

Koenig, from the West African country of Liberia, said her father, Tom Koenig, is a farmer there. Most of his crops die before he is able to take them to market due to Liberia's high temperatures throughout the year, Koenig said, and he isn't able to store what he produces.

Those difficulties inspired Koenig to come up with PK Eco Storage, which would provide solar-powered mobile food storage to help farmers keep fruits and vegetables fresh during transportation.

The project won the social impact/non-impact category at the Aurora college's Be Your Own Boss business idea competition in 2019. The idea was also a winner at the global impact challenge at the United Nations Youth Assembly earlier this month.

Koenig, who is studying environmental science and sustainable food systems, said she wants to move back to Liberia after she graduates and start her own farm. She used the $2,250 she won from the college competition to buy land in her home country where she can open a facility as well.