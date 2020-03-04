Solar storage: Wells student from Liberia has winning idea for farmers

Wells College sophomore Patience Koenig's business idea was inspired by her father.
Koenig, from the West African country of Liberia, said her father, Tom Koenig, is a farmer there. Most of his crops die before he is able to take them to market due to Liberia's high temperatures throughout the year, Koenig said, and he isn't able to store what he produces.
Those difficulties inspired Koenig to come up with PK Eco Storage, which would provide solar-powered mobile food storage to help farmers keep fruits and vegetables fresh during transportation.
The project won the social impact/non-impact category at the Aurora college's Be Your Own Boss business idea competition in 2019. The idea was also a winner at the global impact challenge at the United Nations Youth Assembly earlier this month.
Koenig, who is studying environmental science and sustainable food systems, said she wants to move back to Liberia after she graduates and start her own farm. She used the $2,250 she won from the college competition to buy land in her home country where she can open a facility as well.
"I don't want to face the same problem my dad faced, and I also don't want other aspiring farmers in Liberia to continue to be low-income earners," Koenig said. "I also want farmers' livelihoods to be improved because we're the ones who produce food so we shouldn't be the least in the society."
Koenig is already working with a team on her business. She plans on repurposing empty insulated containers into solar-powered containers. The business would also improve food production and food security, as the latter is a major issue in Koenig's home country, she said. Growing up, her family often relied on a government subsidy program for food, but that program no longer exists.
Koenig originally had the idea for PK Eco Storage in high school, but opted to pitch it at the Wells competition. Her victory qualified her to compete in another competition at Syracuse University.
Later, Koenig applied for the Youth Assembly's global impact challenge. These challenges are "incentive competitions organized by partners in countries around the world to identify innovative startups and solutions using exponential technology to solve the world’s pressing challenges," according to a news release from Wells on Koenig's accomplishments. All of the applicants fell under different regions. She pitched her business to judges online last year and then became a regional finalist for Africa at the Youth Assembly at New York University.
Koenig was touched by the praise she received at the event. She said the judges told her they were inspired by her story. Winning for Africa stunned Koenig, she continued, who added that she was thankful "to make my family and my country proud." She won $1,000 at the competition.
"I didn't know I was going to represent Liberia at the Youth Assembly one day," she said. "Seeing myself on that stage to get the award, it was a real proud moment for me."
With that victory under her belt, Koenig plans to keep pitching her business, looking into more research and raising more money to start a facility. When she came up with the business in high school, Koenig said, she never would have thought that she would represent Liberia. She said the U.S. provided a chance for her that she feels she wouldn't have received in her home country.
"I needed an opportunity to do great things," Koenig said.
Staff writer Kelly Rocheleau can be reached at (315) 282-2243 or kelly.rocheleau@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @KellyRocheleau.