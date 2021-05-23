'Son of a bricklayer from Auburn' has one of the most interesting jobs in U.S. gov't

Dr. William Walters is humble about what he does.
During a conversation with The Citizen on Thursday, he called himself "the son of a bricklayer from Auburn." Twice.
But Walters, and the team of 64 he oversees at the U.S. Department of State, were described in less humble terms in a May feature in Vanity Fair magazine, "Inside the Secretive Government Unit Saving American Lives Around the World." One member of the team, Operational Medicine, summed it up as "the MacGyvers of the State Department." Walters said it's a "herd of unicorns."
If those terms don't sound warranted, consider one of the team's most recent missions: Delivering the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to Americans in 256 embassies and other locations around the world.
The mission was a major challenge, Walters said, because the vaccine must be kept at a temperature between minus 60 and minus 80 degrees Celsius. In climates like Central Africa and Southeast Asia, mere seconds outside that range could ruin the cargo. But the team was able to deliver all 190,000 doses of the vaccine, traveling 576,000 miles in the process, without losing a single vial.
Walters, 49, has been managing director of Operational Medicine since it was formed in December 2011. In his role, he has also served as physician to every secretary of state since Hillary Clinton. But the most rewarding part of his work isn't knowing influential politicians, or coverage in Vanity Fair. It's overcoming challenges like the vaccine mission — and finding the people who can help him do so.
"You hear about the missions, but you never hear about the team," he said. "I kind of like it that way."
Those missions have taken Walters to all seven continents and 120 countries, he said. Growing up in Cayuga County, however, "'most likely to travel the world' was not the superlative in my yearbook."
One of four children to Bill and Mary Anne Walters, William was indeed the son of a bricklayer, as his parents owned ICR Construction. But he was academic by nature, his brother John told The Citizen. The family lived in Aurelius, so William went to school in Union Springs, where he graduated in 1990. That same year, he joined the Army. He became a flight medic, hoping to eventually pilot a helicopter, but the experience led him to medicine instead. His education included the nursing program at Cayuga Community College, and culminated in a residency at Temple University through 2006.
The next year, Walters completed his second tour of Iraq with the Army, his first being in 2005. He served as an infantry battalion surgeon during both tours, and would serve as command surgeon for a combat aviation brigade during a third tour in 2017. He stayed on active duty with the Joint Special Operations Command from 2008 until 2012, when he fully transitioned to the Department of State.
Walters said Operational Medicine was created as a result of U.S. intervention in Libya in 2011.
"They needed someone out of the military who understood operations in an austere environment, and I fit the bill," he said.
"Initially, I was more of a consultant. But then they took a hard look at the way we're providing medical support to security and protective operations, and that consultancy became a unit."
That "hard look," as Adam Ciralsky wrote in Vanity Fair, was motivated by the September 2012 attack on U.S. facilities in Benghazi. Afterward, Operational Medicine became the government's way of ensuring that it can "rapidly deploy crisis responders and evacuate personnel in harm's way," a need noted by an interagency panel of experts in response to the "grossly inadequate" amount of time it took to evacuate injured Americans from the Libyan city. But as time went on and Walters grew his team, many of them also combat medics, the scope of their work expanded beyond evacuations.
As Walters describes it, Operational Medicine is like a logistics whisperer. Another government agency comes to him with a mission — for instance, USAID needs to deliver oxygen cylinders to India — and his team determines precisely how to make that happen. The other agency may be the face of the mission. But without Walters and company working behind the scenes, it may not be a success.
Still, many of Operational Medicine's hundreds of missions have been evacuations. In 2014, the team flew missionary Dr. Kent Brantly back to America from Liberia, where he contracted Ebola while treating people with the virus during its largest outbreak in history. When President Obama mentioned William's name on TV, John Walters realized his older brother had become kind of a big deal.
"I was like, 'Wow, he does a lot of stuff,'" John said. "But he's still a very humble person."
In February 2020, Operational Medicine was in Wuhan, China, during another outbreak: COVID-19.
The team evacuated 800 Americans from the city where the global pandemic began — a year before they would travel the globe to vaccinate Americans against it. The Wuhan evacuation is "definitely something that will stay with me," Walter said. The historic nature of that and other missions sometimes occurs to him afterward, but in the moment, the work is all that matters to him.
He feels the same way about his more dangerous work. From Somalia and Libya to Yemen and Afghanistan, medical support to protecting the secretary of state, Walters stays focused on his mission.
"Where the State Department is needed most is often those places that are sometimes the least safe," he said.
"The reason for diplomatic engagement is to assist that nation in stabilizing and reinforcing the institutions of democracy. But that involves being there, despite the risk."
Much safer is his responsibility as physician to the secretary of state. In addition to keeping America's chief diplomat healthy, Walters works with their protective detail to keep them safe. He has enjoyed a good relationship with each secretary he's served — Hillary Clinton, John Kerry, Rex Tillerson, Mike Pompeo and now Antony Blinken — and said all have been "very appreciative and very kind."
Walters lives in McLean, Virginia, with his wife and two daughters. There have been years he was away from home for 250 to all 365 days, but lately, he averages about a week away each month. He and his family also come back to Auburn to see his parents and siblings about twice a year, he said. But even after traveling the world, Walters doesn't need to come home to remember where he came from.
"None of this is possible without growing up in a small town," he said. "If you show up and do the work, you find yourself in the most unique places."
