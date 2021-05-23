'Son of a bricklayer from Auburn' has one of the most interesting jobs in U.S. gov't

"They needed someone out of the military who understood operations in an austere environment, and I fit the bill," he said.

"Initially, I was more of a consultant. But then they took a hard look at the way we're providing medical support to security and protective operations, and that consultancy became a unit."

That "hard look," as Adam Ciralsky wrote in Vanity Fair, was motivated by the September 2012 attack on U.S. facilities in Benghazi. Afterward, Operational Medicine became the government's way of ensuring that it can "rapidly deploy crisis responders and evacuate personnel in harm's way," a need noted by an interagency panel of experts in response to the "grossly inadequate" amount of time it took to evacuate injured Americans from the Libyan city. But as time went on and Walters grew his team, many of them also combat medics, the scope of their work expanded beyond evacuations.

As Walters describes it, Operational Medicine is like a logistics whisperer. Another government agency comes to him with a mission — for instance, USAID needs to deliver oxygen cylinders to India — and his team determines precisely how to make that happen. The other agency may be the face of the mission. But without Walters and company working behind the scenes, it may not be a success.