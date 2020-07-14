Sonic Drive-In donates to four Auburn teachers

Sonic Drive-In has awarded four teachers in Auburn a total of almost $1,000 in order to help them meet the needs of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Through its Limeades for Learning program, the drive-in restaurant brand donated more than $1 million on Teacher Appreciation Day May 5 to teacher requests across the country. In Auburn, the following teachers and projects received funds:
• Victoria Calarco at Auburn High School for the project "Make It and Promote It"
• Anne Mlod at Genesee Elementary School for the project "Chromebooks Connect and Engage"
• Christina Lupo at Owasco Elementary School for the project "Oculus Quest: Creating an Alternate Reality of Our Own"
• Christina Lupo at Owasco Elementary School for the project "Distance Learning: Scratching More Than the Surface"
• Maryclaire Pineau at Owasco Elementary School for the project "Girls, Drums & Dangerous Pie"
"Teachers across the country face new and complex challenges to keep their students learning right now," said Christi Woodworth, vice president for public relations for Sonic, in a news release. "As we continue to celebrate teachers this Teacher Appreciation Month, we sincerely thank educators like those in Auburn, who are creatively keeping their students learning even as schools are closed.
For more information, visit limeadesforlearning.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!