Sonic Drive-In donates to four Auburn teachers

Sonic Drive-In has awarded four teachers in Auburn a total of almost $1,000 in order to help them meet the needs of students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through its Limeades for Learning program, the drive-in restaurant brand donated more than $1 million on Teacher Appreciation Day May 5 to teacher requests across the country. In Auburn, the following teachers and projects received funds:

• Victoria Calarco at Auburn High School for the project "Make It and Promote It"

• Anne Mlod at Genesee Elementary School for the project "Chromebooks Connect and Engage"

• Christina Lupo at Owasco Elementary School for the project "Oculus Quest: Creating an Alternate Reality of Our Own"

• Christina Lupo at Owasco Elementary School for the project "Distance Learning: Scratching More Than the Surface"

• Maryclaire Pineau at Owasco Elementary School for the project "Girls, Drums & Dangerous Pie"