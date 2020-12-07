Soule: Auburn dentist explains 'COVID cavities'

East Hill Medical Center’s dental offices are being kept busy these days. Dr. Christian Gonzales calls the phenomenon “COVID cavities.”
The shutdown in the spring aimed at preventing spreading COVID-19 caused our community health center’s dental office to reduce services down to emergencies only for a while. This allowed time for us to update the office and incorporate additional sanitization procedures on top of our normal deep cleaning, add air purifiers and institute a patient screening process. Over the summer, the office was able to build back up to offer more dental services — with some restrictions.
Our office is in full swing, trying to capture those patients whose visits had to be delayed due to restrictions earlier this year.
But lately, our dental team is battling a challenging new concern: an increasing number of children and teenagers with multiple cavities and robust decay.
With the majority of students having at least some classes online, we’re seeing the result of changes in routines, with a lot of children showing up with decay and multiple caries. Indeed, Dr. Gonzales has seen more children get their first cavity in the past six month than ever before. Unfortunately, often decay results in children with not one, but four or five cavities.
“Parents don’t believe it. They are saying that their kids didn’t have any last time. I’m having to show them the X-rays so they can see for themselves,” he added.
Dr. Gonzales, a dentist for East Hill since 2018, blames the disruption of morning routines, as well as the easy access to snacking that children have now that they are spending more of their days at home.
He’s seeing issues crop up among all age groups. The dental office is seeing teenagers with multiple cavities. It’s not unusual to have a hygiene visit that reveals around five cavities. The dental team has been surprised at how often they are seeing patients with a high number of dental issues.
Meanwhile, adults may be skipping routine hygiene that can identify problems early on, or deep cleaning visits that are the only thing that can stem the damage that bacteria does if it lives below the gum line. Periodontal disease, if unchecked, can lead to irreversible bone loss and, ultimately, losing teeth.
“I’m doing many more extractions than before,” Dr. Gonzales said. So much so that East Hill has increased the number of instruments needed to perform simple and quick extractions to keep up with demand.
Jessica Soule, MPH, is the director of strategic partnerships for East Hill Medical Center, a patient-centered medical home that offers adult medicine, addiction, dental, reproductive health and pediatric services. She can be reached at (315) 253-8477, prompt 7, or jsoule@easthillmedical.com. To reach East Hill for services, call (315) 253-8477 and hit prompt 1 for adult medicine, 2 for behavioral health, 3 for the pediatric offices or 4 for the dental office.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!