Soule: Auburn dentist explains 'COVID cavities'

East Hill Medical Center’s dental offices are being kept busy these days. Dr. Christian Gonzales calls the phenomenon “COVID cavities.”

The shutdown in the spring aimed at preventing spreading COVID-19 caused our community health center’s dental office to reduce services down to emergencies only for a while. This allowed time for us to update the office and incorporate additional sanitization procedures on top of our normal deep cleaning, add air purifiers and institute a patient screening process. Over the summer, the office was able to build back up to offer more dental services — with some restrictions.

Our office is in full swing, trying to capture those patients whose visits had to be delayed due to restrictions earlier this year.

But lately, our dental team is battling a challenging new concern: an increasing number of children and teenagers with multiple cavities and robust decay.

With the majority of students having at least some classes online, we’re seeing the result of changes in routines, with a lot of children showing up with decay and multiple caries. Indeed, Dr. Gonzales has seen more children get their first cavity in the past six month than ever before. Unfortunately, often decay results in children with not one, but four or five cavities.