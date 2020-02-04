Soule: Know the signs of unhealthy relationships

• A warning sign I had never heard of is academic or work-related sabotage. General sabotage in this context could be someone ruining someone’s reputation or posting private photos without permission. Academic sabotage is when someone discourages their partner, urging them not to try or study, saying they wouldn’t be successful, and tries to prevent them from attending school or work. This is similar to another sign of an unhealthy relationship, which is regular criticism. We rely on trusted friends, coworkers and family members to provide feedback, and even when that corrective feedback may be difficult to hear, it should be encouraging and come from a place of wanting a person to evolve and have personal growth. This is much different than when someone is simply insulting or negative for the purpose of belittling their partner.