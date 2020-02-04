Soule: Know the signs of unhealthy relationships

When I first heard the name of the One Love Foundation, the upbeat reggae rhythm of the Bob Marley song immediately came to mind. The reality is much sadder.
An organization dedicated to teaching people the signs of unhealthy relationships, One Love Foundation is named after Yeardley Love, a college student who died at the hands of her ex-boyfriend. Over the past few years, health care providers have begun asking questions to their patients to have an increased understanding of what patients’ lives are like at home. One aspect of this effort is to ask patients if they feel safe at home or explicitly ask about abuse. Some providers ask their patients if they experience unhealthy behaviors from their partners. Often, just like Yeardley Love’s family, people may not be aware of what unhealthy signs look like.
It’s important to understand what a healthy relationship is, and that unhealthy behaviors may turn to abuse. A solid relationship is founded on trust and respect. Typically, if something feels wrong, it is.
Here are some warning signs to unhealthy behaviors:
• One concern is when people rush their partners into a commitment, especially in the beginning of the relationship, or insist on regular contact beyond what is comfortable. Extreme jealousy and possessiveness may result in accusations or lashing out over spending time with friends or family members, and usually get worse as time goes on. This can lead to isolation, which may in turn result in making someone dependent on their partner, making it difficult to leave that situation.
• You shouldn’t feel pushed or manipulated into doing things that don’t seem right. Relationships should involve discussions and consensus. Often, there is compromise. Unhealthy relationships involve a lack of considering the other person’s feelings, or “punishment” when a partner doesn’t get their way.
• A warning sign I had never heard of is academic or work-related sabotage. General sabotage in this context could be someone ruining someone’s reputation or posting private photos without permission. Academic sabotage is when someone discourages their partner, urging them not to try or study, saying they wouldn’t be successful, and tries to prevent them from attending school or work. This is similar to another sign of an unhealthy relationship, which is regular criticism. We rely on trusted friends, coworkers and family members to provide feedback, and even when that corrective feedback may be difficult to hear, it should be encouraging and come from a place of wanting a person to evolve and have personal growth. This is much different than when someone is simply insulting or negative for the purpose of belittling their partner.
• Sometimes when people worry that their partner may try to leave, they may use guilt as a way to regain control. No one should say in a harmful relationship due to guilt or obligation. It is not someone’s responsibility to make another person happy or take the blame for things that aren’t in their control.
Other behaviors that are signs of harmful relationships are volatility and mood swings, and dishonesty and frequent lying or cheating.
Often, what makes these behaviors so difficult to pinpoint is that they often start small before growing to significant portions. These behaviors can cause people to question what they feel. Trust your instinct, and seek help. Share your concerns with trusted loved ones or counselors you can speak with to get another perspective. And above all, know your worth.
Jessica Soule, MPH, is the director of strategic partnerships for East Hill Family Medical, a patient-centered medical home in Auburn that offers adult medicine and addiction, dental, reproductive health and pediatric services. She can be reached at (315) 253-8477 ext. 509 or jsoule@easthillmedical.com.