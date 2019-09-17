Summit Pediatrics welcomes a physician with more than 25 years of experience to join its staff.
Dr. Daniel Gabriel started with the practice in July. Coming westward from Albany, he’s already making himself at home at Auburn-based Summit.
“It’s such a positive place, the staff has been so helpful and people here are so nice,” he said.
Dr. Gabriel joins Dr. Chakrapani Irri as Summit’s full-time physicians, with Dr. Neil Ackerman as a part-time physician on the roster. The staff is rounded out by four nurses and two receptionists. Being part of this robust team allows Dr. Gabriel to spend more time with clients during appointments.
When he was a child, Dr. Gabriel enjoyed watching doctors working in their lab coats. This positive experience drew him to the field of medicine when he was younger. Even though he had great memories of watching doctors in their trademark jackets, he skips the stiff, white coat when he sees his young clients.
“Most children don’t actually like it,” he said of the lab coat, adding that it can seem a bit stuffy.
Since his residency in Manhattan in the mid-1990s, he’s found joy in assisting patients. He continues to enjoy being able to help people feel better, but ultimately loves that his role as pediatrician allows him to watch children grow and develop.
“I like to see kids growing up. It’s a wonder to see babies in the nursery and following them all the way until they go off to college,” he said. “It’s not just the growth, but them becoming individuals.”
He also had that privilege as a father, seeing his son make that journey to becoming a young man. Dr. Gabriel is delighted that making the move to Summit means he’s closer to his son, who is attending a college in Rochester.
He added that Summit gives him the variety he loves from families. Each day is different from the previous day. He enjoys working with families and giving assurances to newer parents about what they can expect from their young ones.
Dr. Gabriel often counsels families on limiting screen time, such as the amount of time children can use tablets or watch television, and increasing physical activity. The practice utilizes a healthy lifestyle model of 5-2-1-0: Families should aim for five or more servings of fruit and vegetables per day, two hours or less of screen time, one hour of physical activity per day, and zero sugary drinks per day.
Dr. Gabriel is fluent in French, but picked up some “medical Spanish” when he was working in a Manhattan hospital after graduating from a university in Port-au-Prince, Haiti. Besides Manhattan, he’s spent his career working throughout New York, including the Southern Tier (Hornell), Utica and Albany areas before taking this position.
Throughout his decades of experience, he’s noticed that there is one group of children he doesn’t see as often as he should: children between the ages of 5 and 11. Often, children come for physicals and vaccinations before going starting school. After that, some parents don’t continue with the annual check-ups. Dr. Gabriel reminds parents that those annual check-ups are important for a variety of reasons.
“There are certain things you catch if you see the child regularly,” he said. Frequent check-ins with children allow providers to track process and make sure children don’t have any speech delays or other situations that should be addressed early.
When he’s not working, Dr. Gabriel enjoys music, reading and taking nature walks.
“We have a lot here to enjoy,” he added.