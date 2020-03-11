Southern Cayuga awards open to nominations

Nominations are being sought for the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project's annual Make a Difference Awards.
You have free articles remaining.
One student and one community member or group will be honored with awards at the annual Difference Maker Dinner May 14. Nominees for the awards should: reflect the project mission, which is promoting understanding, tolerance and justice; contribute to the school and/or community on a volunteer basis; and be a resident of the community or have close connections to the area.
The deadline for nominations is April 6. To submit a nomination, email zimpferw@southerncayuga.org or write to Southern Cayuga Central School c/o Bill Zimpfer, 2384 Route 34B, Poplar Ridge, NY 13026.