COMMUNITY

Southern Cayuga awards open to nominations

Nominations are being sought for the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project's annual Make a Difference Awards.

One student and one community member or group will be honored with awards at the annual Difference Maker Dinner May 14. Nominees for the awards should: reflect the project mission, which is promoting understanding, tolerance and justice; contribute to the school and/or community on a volunteer basis; and be a resident of the community or have close connections to the area.

The deadline for nominations is April 6. To submit a nomination, email zimpferw@southerncayuga.org or write to Southern Cayuga Central School c/o Bill Zimpfer, 2384 Route 34B, Poplar Ridge, NY 13026.

