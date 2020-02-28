Southern Cayuga church Lenten series to focus on 'Connections to Spirituality'
RELIGION

Southern Cayuga church Lenten series to focus on 'Connections to Spirituality'

{{featured_button_text}}
Lenten talk

The Rev. Shelley Pantoliano greets visitors to the Trinity United Church of Christ in Union Springs for the Southern Cayuga Wider Parish Lenten Series in 2016.

 The Citizen file

The churches of the Southern Cayuga Wider Parish will begin their 2020 Lenten series, themed "Connections to Spirituality," on March 1.

The five talks will take place beginning with a soup supper at 5 p.m. Sundays at one of the parish's churches. Attendees are asked to bring a soup bowl and spoon. Presentations take place from 6 to 7 p.m.

The presentation schedule is as follows:

• March 1: Eric Machan Howd presents "Connections to Spirituality Through Music" at the United Ministry of Aurora, 337 Main St., Aurora. Donations support Second Wind Cottages.

• March 8: Siouxsie Easter presents "Connections to Spirituality Through Theater" at Poplar Ridge Friends Meeting House, 1868 Poplar Ridge Road, Poplar Ridge. Donations support the Aurora Free Library.

• March 15: The Rev. Barbara Blom presents "Connections to Spirituality Through Diversity" at Trinity United Church of Christ, 163 Cayuga St., Union Springs. Donations support the Anne Frank tree project.

• March 22: Suzanne O'Hara presents "Connections to Spirituality Through Science and Technology" at United Church of Genoa, 10070 Route 90, Union Springs. Donations support the Hazard Library.

• March 29: The Rev. Ben Fitzgerald presents "Connections to Spirituality Through Contemplative Prayer" at Scipioville Presbyterian Church, 3428 Route 34B, Scipio Center. Donations support Health Tapestry. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News