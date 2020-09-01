Southern Cayuga Community Read selects 'The Hate U Give'

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Southern Cayuga Community Read has selected "The Hate U Give" by Angie Thomas as its 2020 book.

The group brings neighbors and friends together to discuss a book that is locally relevant and contains timeless themes related to justice, freedom and equity.

Released in 2017, the book follows 16-year-old Starr Carter, a girl from a poor neighborhood who attends private school in a white, affluent area. When she witnesses a white police officer fatally shoot her childhood friend, Carter becomes part of a national news story. The book was adapted into a film in 2018.

"The Hate U Give" was selected for this year's read following the lead of the Southern Cayuga district's honors English students. Participants will discuss and reflect on the book and how it relates to racial injustices they see or feel in the community. Due to COVID-19, the read will consist of small discussion groups of five participants and one moderator, either in person or by Zoom. Masks and social distancing are requested.

The read will meet during the week of Oct. 5, with times and locations to be determined. Groups will be formed based on existing groups of friends, neighbors or other acquaintances, or based on individual meeting preferences.