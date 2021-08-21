Southern Cayuga Conversations: A great ride to play

Kahlani rode the rocking bull that inhabits the farm in the ABC Cayuga Play Space’s newly opened 100 North St. location in Auburn while we talked about the farm and its cows. After a ride through farmland, she loaded her farm truck with local fruits and vegetables and, with her grandmother at her side, took them to a local market and restaurant. Her grandmother, Sue Dean, and I agreed that it is never too early to play “farm to table.” Watching Kahlani play and seeing the joy on her face affirmed another belief we held: That play is the best way for all our young children to learn.
Kahlani has been coming to the Play Space since she was 1 year old. She doesn’t come often because she lives in California. But when she visits her grandparents, Sue and Doug Dean, her ride to play is an easy one. Southern Cayuga Conversations with friends with grandchildren or children ages birth to 8 frequently center on the value of a drive to Auburn’s Play Space: “It is a short ride and the best bargain in play you can buy.”
“Even city children love to play on a farm, and what would be more fun than riding a bull to check on the cows and farm crops,” laughed Sue Dean as we watched Kahlani play. After her farm-to-table adventures, Kahlani traded her bull for a bicycle that allowed her to speed from the farm to the campsite and tent area. The campfire captured most of her attention.
“We are so lucky to have this premier play space when Kahlani visits. It is less than 30 minutes from our home in King Ferry and she plays happily for hours. I tell all my neighbors with grandchildren that they don’t need memberships to bring their kids, and the entrance fee of $8 for a family or $5 for one child and one adult is a total bargain,” continued Sue as we laughed at Kahlani roasting imaginary marshmallows by the campfire. Play comes so naturally to young children, and Kahlani experimented with art materials, laughed at the babies playing with the ball drop in the special Baby Place, and finally loaded up on groceries at the state-of-the-art Wegman’s Market Café at the front of the new 10,000-square-foot facility.
Other neighbors, Bill and Karen Speck, have been bringing their grandchildren to the Play Space since it first opened in early 2017. Their youngest grandchild is now 6 years old, and they are delighted with the new area that expands age-related activities for children up to age 8.
“As educators, we have always supported the learning inherent in all the Play Space activities," they said. "Shopping at the new Wegmans Market Café allows families to discuss the nutrition and practice math as they count items and play checkout. Play is essential. It generates experiential learning and emotional development for all of us. The new Play Space is such a terrific gift to our community, especially in the winter months. The space allows for room to explore and move comfortably through multiple learning activities. Our grandchildren have always looked forward to the visit, have a smile a mile wide while playing, and are always eager to return. It is a short drive and worth every minute.”
As the Southern Cayuga Conversations continued, I was delighted to hear, “I used to never think of going to Auburn. This is going to change for our family. It was such a pleasant drive and we were there in half an hour.”
Many of my neighbors have made financial contributions to the Play Space and I am delighted with the many Southern Cayuga names on the donor wall. After writing a second check, my neighbor Gary smiled as he looked at the children playing.
“It makes me want to be 4 years old again," he said. "Such fun!”
I urge you to check out the Play Space website, playspace.com, consider making a contribution and take a great ride to play.
At the first location of the Play Space, the focus was on play. At the new location, the other part of the name is just as important.
Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.