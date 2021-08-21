Southern Cayuga Conversations: A great ride to play

Kahlani rode the rocking bull that inhabits the farm in the ABC Cayuga Play Space’s newly opened 100 North St. location in Auburn while we talked about the farm and its cows. After a ride through farmland, she loaded her farm truck with local fruits and vegetables and, with her grandmother at her side, took them to a local market and restaurant. Her grandmother, Sue Dean, and I agreed that it is never too early to play “farm to table.” Watching Kahlani play and seeing the joy on her face affirmed another belief we held: That play is the best way for all our young children to learn.

Kahlani has been coming to the Play Space since she was 1 year old. She doesn’t come often because she lives in California. But when she visits her grandparents, Sue and Doug Dean, her ride to play is an easy one. Southern Cayuga Conversations with friends with grandchildren or children ages birth to 8 frequently center on the value of a drive to Auburn’s Play Space: “It is a short ride and the best bargain in play you can buy.”

“Even city children love to play on a farm, and what would be more fun than riding a bull to check on the cows and farm crops,” laughed Sue Dean as we watched Kahlani play. After her farm-to-table adventures, Kahlani traded her bull for a bicycle that allowed her to speed from the farm to the campsite and tent area. The campfire captured most of her attention.