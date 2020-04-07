Southern Cayuga Conversations: A new appreciation for Earth Day

Both Southern Cayuga Central High School senior Abby Johnson and her retired science teacher, Frank Benenati, celebrate Earth Day every day of the year. When we met to discuss the state of our planet, I learned that there are three steps for reversing the disturbing trends of climate change. Our conversation was perfectly timed. During my social isolation, I am applying all three steps and I will celebrate Earth Day on April 22 with new insight and changed behavior.
The first step is to appreciate the natural world around us. As a science teacher, Frank Benenati understood that before his students could listen to the science of climate change, they needed to appreciate the splendor and comfort of the natural world. “I would bring my classes outside and we would observe nature. We sat silently and, using all five senses, we experienced the sights, sounds, smells and textures of the world around us. Students would write their observations in a journal. We watched the wildlife and recorded the games they played with each other. Crows are the best gamers and they also talk while playing.”
Abby smiled and nodded as Mr. Benenati spoke, remembering with pleasure her classes. “I loved our field trips and the work we did with the Cornell Lab of Ornithology. I watched the webcam of the great blue heron and begged my parents to take me to the lab after each of our field trips.” When I asked Abby to tell me more about her deep appreciation of the natural world, she explained, “I have always been outdoorsy. As a child I played outside and felt that Cayuga Lake was just an extension of my natural playground. In seventh grade, we participated in Floating Classroom.”
Mr. Benenati explained, “The non-profit Discover Cayuga Lake’s Floating Classroom is where science on the water happens on their boat the MV Teal. Being on the water is the perfect platform for students to participate in scientific experiments and observations concerning our Cayuga Lake watershed. We have so many organizations that work with our community to promote a healthy planet.”
With the mention of scientific experiments, the conversation naturally turned to the second step following appreciation — study. I asked Mr. Benenati when his curriculum included climate change. “It began when I read Bill McKibben’s book "Eaarth." McKibben writes books for a general audience on global warming. In the book McKibben describes how Mother Nature is affected by the action of people. Once I read the book, I began to study and incorporate the research that is growing exponentially as our actions continue to threaten our planet.”
Abby’s years of study can be found at her recently completed website, thegreenone.org. “When it came time for me to create a senior project, I realized I had been working on this project for my entire school life. I knew exactly what questions I would ask and answer. What actions have been made regarding climate change? How can we help reduce the effects of climate change? How is climate change affecting our planet? What is causing climate change? The website makes the information so accessible and anyone who wants to know more is only a click away from another site, expert or discussion.”
Our conversation concluded at the critical last step — action. Abby said that she will continue to study the environment in college. “I am a vegan and I monitor every way I can to reduce my environmental footprint. I asked my parents to investigate buying an electric car. We found out that they were not affordable and there were no used ones at lower costs. I am a great recycler, (and) work on reducing plastic consumption personally and for my family. I was part of the work of our National Honor Society’s highway cleanup project.”
Frank has the advantage of access to solar power and, like Abby, works to encourage others to reduce waste and employ environmentally friendly solutions to our energy and transportation needs. “I will always teach those around me by example and sharing knowledge. I am so proud of Abby’s website. I love the way she combined her skill as a photographer to raise money for environmental action.”
As we said our goodbyes, I knew the next thing to do would be to visit thegreenone.org again. I continue to learn from her sources and discussions. I have finally decided on the photo from Abby’s beautiful nature gallery that I will purchase. Abby’s photos spark our appreciation of nature, and her site provokes learning and action. With the help of friends like Abby and teachers like Frank Benenati, we will all be ready for April 22.
Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.
