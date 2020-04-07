Southern Cayuga Conversations: A new appreciation for Earth Day

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Both Southern Cayuga Central High School senior Abby Johnson and her retired science teacher, Frank Benenati, celebrate Earth Day every day of the year. When we met to discuss the state of our planet, I learned that there are three steps for reversing the disturbing trends of climate change. Our conversation was perfectly timed. During my social isolation, I am applying all three steps and I will celebrate Earth Day on April 22 with new insight and changed behavior.

The first step is to appreciate the natural world around us. As a science teacher, Frank Benenati understood that before his students could listen to the science of climate change, they needed to appreciate the splendor and comfort of the natural world. “I would bring my classes outside and we would observe nature. We sat silently and, using all five senses, we experienced the sights, sounds, smells and textures of the world around us. Students would write their observations in a journal. We watched the wildlife and recorded the games they played with each other. Crows are the best gamers and they also talk while playing.”