Southern Cayuga Conversations: Anne Frank and today's young writers

"As I sit in front of my office window, I don’t see much. I see the road with cars zipping by. I see the pear trees, budding and blowing in the breeze. And I see the birdfeeder, my favorite part of my view. The birdfeeder is a sight that never gets old, attracting everything from a sparrow, to an oriole. It is ever changing, and wonderful. As I watch, I think about all that is happening and that has happened in the world. I find many similarities between us and Anne Frank. She was in hiding, just like we are in hiding, though our reasons may be different. And, just as she did with the chestnut tree, we must find hope in ordinary things to remain content in our isolated lives. Anne Frank is a hero, a symbol of hope for all. I believe I have found that in my window, I am hopeful for the future, and happy in the present." — Sophie Vitale

"When I look out my window, I see cars, bikers and people walking. I am so happy to see people outside again, even though in Aurora we typically have a lot more visitors at this time of the year. And then onto my favorite part of the view — the lake. Something about the lake never gets old. Today there were fishermen, a lot of them sitting in their boats, and others on the dock. I also see the church. The church is empty, which makes me sad because usually there are always people in the church, but now there aren’t. As I write about everything I can see from my own bedroom window, it makes me wonder how Ann Frank always found something new to write about. I feel that, like us now, nobody was really outside very much at the time she was writing. I don’t know how, but she always found happiness in writing about her life and a chestnut tree. When I think about how Ann Frank could look out her window and find joy in a difficult time, then we can also look out our windows and find joy in a difficult time of our own." — Daegan Miller