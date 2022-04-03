Southern Cayuga Conversations: Backstage, onstage and beyond at 'Mamma Mia!'

For the hundreds of community members who would never miss a Southern Cayuga School District musical production, this year’s "Mamma Mia!" delivered our anticipated theatrical hit. The quality of the staging, performances, musical and dance precision surpassed all expectations this past March 18, 19 and 20.

I was anxious to meet the play’s director and talk to students who worked onstage and backstage to learn the secrets of their continued success. As with all my conversations, I came away fascinated by the talent of faculty and the creativity and teamwork of our students. I also learned that talents and interests developed during these productions can impact students long after they graduate.

This year’s production innovation began with the casting process. I met director Jennifer Diana, the junior and senior high school music and choral teacher, when I came to observe a rehearsal two weeks before the show's opening. I was intrigued when she told me that she did not announce her choice of musical prior to auditions.

“When students are not limited to a specific musical, they choose numbers that give me a much better sense of their singing range and ability," she said. "They also cannot select a song to be sung by a specific role — reducing a sense of competition for perceived ‘starring’ characters. There was no disappointment when, after auditions, I gathered the students and announced the selection of the 'Mamma Mia!' cast. Everyone genuinely applauded each casting decision, and we had a team ready to make this the best production of 'Mamma Mia!' regardless of their role onstage or off.”

What impressed me with the early rehearsal was that all 40-plus members of the cast and crew gathered on the stage and stretched and moved together through the warmup. Mrs. Diana sat on stage and directed the movements while recorded music played. It was hard to imagine that warmup exercises could engage 40 students, but I watched them move as a team. Sitting in the audience, I just wanted to stand up and move with the group. The enthusiasm was contagious.

My next meeting with Jennifer Diana included five students who had roles onstage and backstage — some students had both. Senior Jacob Myers played Sam Carmichael and served as student assistant director. Jacob auditioned with a song from the show “Fly By Night” — a song suggested by his friend Justin Jillson. Jacob laughed when I asked him to explain his work as assistant director.

“Well, I am the one to tell them to sit down, get ready and listen. I also answer all their questions during these early rehearsals," he said. "We have 40 people working on this production and 17 of them are in the middle school. For many of these seventh and eighth graders, this is their first time as cast or crew. The good news is that in the hours we spend in rehearsals, we all learn the dances and ensemble songs. I am so impressed with the number of people who could walk into any role if the need arose. Thankfully, we have had enough rehearsals that I am no longer asked, ‘What scene is this and where should I be?’”

Heather Adsitt is also a senior and she served as the stage manager in "Mamma Mia!" Heather was the only student who was not on stage during our conversations or during the performance.

“I am Mrs. Diana’s backup and carry the same notebook with scripts, scores, stage directions and all the cues needed for the sound, lights and action for the performance," she said. "As I said in my program notes, my favorite part of every show is watching it all come together at the end.”

While Heather did not audition for a role in the play, I watched during rehearsals and saw that she knew every dance move and could sing lyrics to all the songs.

As seniors, Heather and Jacob shared the bittersweet reality that this would be their last production at Southern Cayuga and that their close bond with Mrs. Diana would change as they headed to college. Heather will be attending Alfred State and studying veterinary technology. If she has time, she will work behind the scenes on Alfred State productions. Jacob Myers is enrolled at Nazareth College with majors in adolescent education and theatrical production — the same college and majors of his mentor Mrs. Diana. Jacob plans on auditioning for college productions and is excited that his college coursework could include returning to Southern Cayuga to assist with student productions.

I attended the opening night production of "Mama Mia!" and observed senior Robyn Morgan’s parents selling tickets. Robyn will attend Wells College and continue her theatrical interests. When I was seated, I saw Abby Sweet, who had performed in many musicals when she was a Southern Cayuga student. Abby has a fulltime job, is enrolled fulltime at Empire State University, and will graduate next year with a degree in business. I asked Abby what she had learned in her four years of high school theater that helped her in college.

“High school theater has taught me the power of dedication," she said. "When you give your all to something you’re bound to see a result. Theater has given me the confidence to trust in myself and my work ethic which have taken me far.”

Junior Justin Jillson’s mother and I discussed his interest in professional theater and how this impacts his college choice. The dramatic journey does not end with one performance or graduation.

As the final curtain was drawn, I looked at my program. The last two scenes of the musical and the finale featured the full cast from the production. As the 30-plus students danced and sang, the audience rose from our seats and clapped, sang and even danced with the crew. It was inspiring to be in the moment and to also realize that for many students, theater beckoned them professionally. Most heartening was knowing that all came away knowing that the team is the point of so many endeavors and that there are no small parts.

Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.

