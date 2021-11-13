Southern Cayuga Conversations: Be the change to spread kindness

Saturday, Nov. 13, was World Kindness Day, a global promotion of the importance of being kind to each other, to yourself and to the world. The hope is for all to understand that compassion for others is what binds us all together. As I began this article, I knew that kindness and compassion were only an email away.

Elaine to Luke Carnicelli, principal of Southern Cayuga High School: I would like to interview students about kindness for my next article.

Luke to Elaine: Great. Let me get you in touch with Christine Bartolotta.

Christine to Elaine: Send me your questions on kindness. You can meet with the ninth grade honors English class on Nov. 3 from 9:29 to 10:06 a.m. They will be prepared for your conversation.

On Wednesday, I was greeted by Christine and her students. As I looked at the 15 masked faces sitting in their desks with their notes before them, I realized that their choice to share their time and talent was the ultimate kindness. I was also struck by the irony that one of the hallmarks of kindness is a smile, and all our smiles were covered by our masks.

Students quickly defined kindness as acts of generosity based on consideration of others. At a simple level, kindness was friendliness and ways of doing things, big or small, that made someone’s day brighter. While kindness is not always requested or required, it always produces a joy felt by both the giver and recipient. A student remarked that the atmosphere in any setting impacted the exchange of kindness. Rigid environments stifled his kindness and more open settings made kindness easier to give and receive. Students agreed that one was taught kindness from those that they loved, and when one is shown kindness, one learns to help others.

As we discussed family kindness, a scenario emerged. Mother arrives home from work in a grumpy mood. Her children understood that kindness was what mother needed.

Daughter: You look tired. Let me bring you a drink and you can tell me about your day.

Son: Let me start dinner. It will be simple, hot dogs, beans and coleslaw, but you can rest.

Mom: My day is changing from horrible to lovely. I am so lucky to be home with you.

Our list of examples of family kindness included helping with chores, surprise cleanups, staying out of trouble and helping without being asked.

School kindness was more complex than family for many students. Ms. Bartolotta has a rainbow flag hanging in her classroom, a symbol of compassion for all students regardless of who they are or where they've come from. She expressed to her students that the flag is a symbol of acceptance and that any student who enters her classroom can feel loved and welcomed. She hopes they will deeply feel her compassion for all her students.

Classroom kindness emerged as another scenario was developed:

Teacher: I realized that many of you have had extra practices to prepare for the upcoming intramural games. I have decided to cancel today’s quiz and use the time to review. We can have the quiz after tonight’s games.

Student athlete: Thanks so much. We can dedicate our win to your kindness.

Student not on team: Whoa! That’s not fair. I am all ready for the quiz and want to take it. I won’t get an “A” if I can’t take it today.

Second student athlete: I know you aren’t on a team, but you will always be the smartest kid in our class. I know you will get an “A” whenever you take the test. We can dedicate our win to your patience.

Student not on team: You’re right. A win for the school is a win for us all! Sorry I was being a grump.

Our conversation expanded from classroom to the environment and examples of simple cleanups at parks and pathways to changing transportation to reduce carbon footprints. Students work to support the health and well-being of others by working for local food pantries, raising funds for breast cancer, and maintaining their own health with mask-wearing and vaccines. The discussion ended all too quickly as the bell to change class sounded. I thanked Ms. Bartolotta and signed out at the high school office. As I walked to my car, I thought of the how the world continued to change for the better as students used kindness to confront the many challenges of each day.

Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.

Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0