Southern Cayuga Conversations: Celebrating Emily Howland's birthday

Boyan Mnahoncak, the new principal at Emily Howland Elementary School, wanted to celebrate Emily Howland’s birthday on Nov. 10. She had heard that in years past this celebration was an annual event, but none of the current staff had any memory of this. So, like all of us who need more information, Boyan called on Carissa Smith, the new school librarian, to find out the history of the celebration. In no time, Carissa reported that in past years, the celebration consisted of a visit from Emily Howland reenactor Trudy Buxenbaum, cake served to children, the singing of "Happy Birthday" and a slide presentation shown in the cafeteria. Boyan and Carissa formed a committee, and soon all the arrangements were made for the celebration Friday, Nov. 9.

As with all celebrations, COVID-19 necessitated some changes. Trudy Buxenbaum and I were required to send proof of vaccination to the school nurse and promise to wear masks throughout our school visit. The valiant cafeteria staff realized that cake would not be possible, but they individually wrapped large chocolate chip cookies for all the children. I created a slideshow to be presented in the cafeteria. It was decided that Trudy, dressed as Emily Howland, would speak informally to all the children at their lunch time by going from table to table. Carissa arranged for a special class visit with Emma Greenfield’s sixth grade for a more in-depth conversation with "Miss Emily" before the informal cafeteria visits.

When she and I arrived in Ms. Greenfield’s classroom, Miss Emily asked the class how old they thought she was. Two hands shot up and the first student replied, “1,000 years.” The comic was rewarded with laughter from all — including Miss Emily. The second student offered, “129 years?” Miss Emily reminded the class that she was born in 1827 and several students immediately replied, “You are 194 years old tomorrow!”

Miss Emily asked students what they knew about her except her age. They responded that she was a real person who grew up in the Sherwood area, and that there was a historic marker at the site of her family home. They asked her to explain her clothing.

Miss Emily put on her Quaker bonnet and told the class that it was one of the most uncomfortable hats imaginable.

“I was raised a Quaker, and this religion believes that one should dress simply and in dark colors. One should never draw attention to oneself. When I was a little girl, my aunt made me a colorful plaid dress that I loved. When I wore it to church meeting, I was told it was too colorful and I had to put it in a box and never wear it again. I loved that dress," she said.

“There were great advantages to my Quaker upbringing, the most important being the emphasis on school for girls as well as boys," she continued. "I went to a small private Quaker school in Poplar Ridge where I stayed all week and returned home on weekends until I was 9. Then went to the Suzanna Marriot School in Aurora. I went to the Margaret Robinson Friends School in Philadelphia when I was 16, but my mother called me home to care for her after a few months. I was heartbroken but continued to learn by reading my father’s papers, studying French and reading about and practicing botanical illustrations.”

Miss Emily showed the sixth graders photos of the first school in Sherwood that was built from money donated by her father, Slocum Howland. Trudy broke character and told the class that she had attended this school. Then Miss Emily returned to discuss her belief in education for everyone.

“I worked in schools in other parts or our country before, during and after the Civil War," she said. "I bought land in Virginia to build schools for freed slaves and their families. I knew that if you could read, write and understand math, people could find employment and become self-sufficient. People wanted to name monuments after me and I told them school were the only monuments I needed.”

Emily Howland told the class that after decades of working for women’s voting rights, she voted for the first time when she was 92 years old.

Miss Emily moved into the lunchroom and showed photos of the old Emily Howland school that she attended.

“It was so much fun. Our classes were small — 15 students — and we had great teachers. In 1954, the old school closed and was torn down.”

Each lunch session ended with students enjoying their chocolate chip cookie (more than half the students swore that the cookies tasted just like birthday cake) and singing "Happy Birthday" to Miss Emily Howland. It was wonderful to see this tradition reborn and know that it will get better every year.

Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.

