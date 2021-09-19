Southern Cayuga Conversations: Dehumanization of one is dehumanization of all

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Steve concluded, “You can see how the academic and unique use of the authors personal experience made this a fitting choice to use in my classes. It is a clearly detailed and concise narrative of Native American history that will engage students in grades 7-12. I plan on using the stories included in the book throughout my classes this year and in the future to enhance my curriculum. These are the same reasons it will make an excellent Community Read.”

The Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree board selected the book as the October Community Read and approved purchase of 40 copies of the book to be distributed at the Aurora and Hazard libraries. When I picked up my copy at the Aurora library, I was caught by the gaze of the Native American man on the book’s cover. When I read the “Authors’ Note” that began the book, I stopped at this passage:

“Finally, this book is born out of the belief that another world is possible when enough people understand how the miseducation of history contributes to the maintenance of systems of social injustice. We believe that people are hungry for a more accurate history and eager to abandon the misperceptions that result in racism toward American Indians. The dehumanization of one is the dehumanization of all.”