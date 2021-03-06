Southern Cayuga Conversations: Drama Club sharpens skills even during pandemic

If you have ever wondered if pandemics and theater rely on shared skills for positive outcomes, read on. On Feb. 23, I met Dan Mullarney, Southern Cayuga director of choirs and Drama Club director, to discuss the Drama Club’s plans for the coming year. Dan immediately noted that the pandemic challenged the Drama Club’s norm of two productions a year — a fall play and a spring musical.
Dan began, “Whether we are on the stage in production or in the classroom, the actor is always our first concern. The pandemic has allowed us to rethink how we serve our student actors. Oddly, the absence of performance deadlines has created a new focus on developing our actors’ skills. The necessity of masks, social distancing and split schedules has transformed the Drama Club. This year, our 21 members focus on process not production and they are thriving with the new protocols. We are focusing on games, monologues and improvisational scenes to build our actors focus, creativity and commitment to their fellow actors. A production forces you to show up. This year, the desire to learn the craft is the student’s motivation for being in the Drama Club.”
Aaron Burgess, Southern Cayuga director of bands and assistant Drama Club director, greeted Drama Club members Justin Jillson and Kadrian Rossbach in his classroom and the three joined our conversation. Dan had just finished telling me about Joseph Gessler, their technical/scenic director, who had been building rehearsal furniture (cubes and rectangles that can be used as versatile furniture) for the club when Justin and Kadrian sat down in their socially distanced chairs.
I asked Justin about his experience with the Drama Club and the changes necessitated by COVID-19: “I began performing in school productions in sixth grade. I am in tenth grade and at first I felt let down without our two productions. I love the stage. It is what I enjoy doing. But soon I saw the silver lining. I am learning so much that will advance my musical career without feeling restricted by production. I am learning new ways to learn lines and how to listen to the other actors to enhance my performance. When we play the skill games, there is no lead actor, we are all the same and must equally support the drama. We worked in teams and had to recreate a playground game. As we repeated the activity, I could begin to feel the weight of the imaginary basketball and the need to play to the skills of my partner. I knew these skills would transfer to the stage where I could create new energy that would impact everyone’s performance.”
Senior Kadrian Rossbach began performing in school productions in fifth grade: “I was not the happiest when I realized we would not have a play or musical this year. I was consoled because I had lead roles in both of last year’s productions, 'The Last Lifeboat' and 'Freaky Friday.' I agree with Justin that this year’s Drama Club is building skills that all of us will take to the stage. I am very content with this year’s club.”
I asked Justin and Kadrian to demonstrate one of their skill-building games. Justin explained, “This is called Zip, Zap, Zop. The club gets into a socially distanced circle and we all chant 'Zip, Zap, Zop' while moving our arms in back-and-forth rhythms. At the end of each chant, a player points to a new player who will take the lead. It is hard to explain the energy created by this game. The faster you go, the sharper your reflexes and ability to read the other actors.”
Kadrian continued, “Everyone on the stage needs this energy, even if they are just in the ensemble. You need to know how to give a line to someone else and take care of each other. The game Three-Headed Genius builds this ability. Teams of two complete phrases given at random by the teacher.”
They demonstrated. I began, “Chocolate is…” Adding a word each, their final phrase was, “Chocolate is easy to eat and tastes like sweet coconut.” At the end of this sentence, Kadrian looked at Justin and said, “I felt like you were setting me up.”
Justin responded, “Sorry, I was expecting it to end sooner. What I love about this exercise is that it shows there are always two characters with two different expectations to any dialogue. Characters shift with the mood and responses of fellow actors.”
Their stage energy was high, and I asked them to improvise a short monologue. They stood facing each other while Aaron Burgess and I saw the impact of these exercises in their improvised scene:
Justin: "Why did you do that?! Everything was perfect until you created your big scene."
Kadrian: "Scene?! Everything was not perfect and you know it!"
Justin: "Wait a minute. That girl just showed up and was being nice. Then you blew up!"
Kadrian: "Is this what you think was going on? She was just being nice? You just don’t get it."
Both Aaron and I were speechless. I asked them to repeat the scene and it was even more compelling. In the photo with this column, Aaron is behind the window, playing the role of Kadrian’s father. I, as the mother, advised them not to get married. We laughed and agreed that next year’s cast of actors would have new skills and a heightened awareness of all those on the stage.
Both the pandemic and Drama Club are providing lessons for us all. Know yourself and your character; have the back of all those in your community and production; and always know that your improvisational skills will result in something you could never imagine.
Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.