Southern Cayuga Conversations: Drama Club sharpens skills even during pandemic

I asked Justin about his experience with the Drama Club and the changes necessitated by COVID-19: “I began performing in school productions in sixth grade. I am in tenth grade and at first I felt let down without our two productions. I love the stage. It is what I enjoy doing. But soon I saw the silver lining. I am learning so much that will advance my musical career without feeling restricted by production. I am learning new ways to learn lines and how to listen to the other actors to enhance my performance. When we play the skill games, there is no lead actor, we are all the same and must equally support the drama. We worked in teams and had to recreate a playground game. As we repeated the activity, I could begin to feel the weight of the imaginary basketball and the need to play to the skills of my partner. I knew these skills would transfer to the stage where I could create new energy that would impact everyone’s performance.”