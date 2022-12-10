Southern Cayuga Conversations: Emily Howland celebrates early learning

My celebration of Emily Howland’s 195th birthday at the Emily Howland Elementary School began in Becky Scanlan’s kindergarten classroom. I shared the book "Schools Are My Monuments: Emily Howland Loves to Learn," created by Southern Cayuga Central School students and staff. Students understood how Emily learned at home long before she went to school. We read about Emily watching candle-making in her home and burning her fingers on the hot wax. We agreed that fire safety was important, that you should not cook without an adult helping you, and that you only need to burn your fingers once to learn to keep your hands off hot pots and stoves. The kindergarten students identified with Emily’s early passion for learning and shared that they learned at home before they came to school and continue to learn at home, at school and in the community.

Our discussion moved from the kitchen to learning to get dressed. We talked about putting your head through the top of your shirt and learning how to thread your arms through the sleeves. I looked at the many T-shirts and asked how you know if the words and pictures on your shirts are worn on the front or the back. The problem was solved by a young man who pulled at the label inside the neck of his T-shirt: “Hey, hey, the label shows the way.” We agreed that the helpful label is always at the back of the garment and took some time to check our labels.

At-home learning included science, when parents were asked to explain why after shaking the soda bottle vigorously and popping the cap, the soda exploded. Young engineers talked about using tape to repair boxes and build new things out of cardboard. The batteries in our electric toothbrushes only worked if you remembered to return the toothbrush to the charger. The importance of a needle and thread was shared by all. I was delighted to learn that students could not only repair but create new items using needle and thread. The use of glue to repair and create included both repairing toys and making new ones. Young athletes shared that they watched older siblings play basketball and were taught to run with the ball and shoot baskets. “My sister is on the basketball team, and she teaches me how to put the ball in the hoop and dribble.”

I left kindergarten to continue the early learning conversation with second graders. I arrived in the classroom as their teacher Jennifer Lesch was completing a math lesson. Students were learning how to process numbers that were predictable as units, such as 10, 20, 60, etc., and how when adding or subtracting you could find the right answer by extracting predictable units to begin finding the answer to a problem. When asked about home learning, math examples began the discussion: “My whole family helps me with math. When we are finished solving the problems and are sure the answers are right, we get treats.”

“My family helps me with cursive writing. We always begin with our names.”

“We talk about writing, and I ask questions and then I write again.” Mrs. Lesch shared examples of student “squiggle” stories that encourage writing and illustration. Each student received a paper with a simple shape in a rectangular box and this challenge: “Use your imagination. Turn the squiggle into a detailed picture. Write about your picture on the lines below.” I looked at stories that featured a snail that only went into the grass when it was hot and loved rainbows; a bird with a very smart brain; and a car with crab arms, fire coming from the engine, decorative lines, and wheels.

The second graders knew that Emily Howland loved schools, and built many of the schools still bearing her name. I asked them if they could build a school, what would they do? “I would have lots of big classrooms where we could learn by doing.” They talked about special areas for science experiments, nature exploration and music. They said that in these classrooms, students helped each other learn with the help of their teachers.

I joined students in the cafeteria, where each student received a piece of chocolate birthday cake and sang happy birthday to Miss Emily. At the end of the song, students continued by chanting, “Are you one? Are you two?" then moved into 10, 20, 30 and so on until they reached 195. Each student took home their own copy of the student- and staff-created "Schools Are My Monuments: Emily Howland Loves to Learn" to share with their family. Learning will always be at the center of any Emily Howland celebration.