Southern Cayuga Conversations: 'Emily Howland Family Tree' video inspires during pandemic

Cathy Mullarney was inspired by the 1988 Tom Chapin song "Family Tree" when she composed "Emily Howland Family Tree," which has been used for over 25 years at Emily Howland school assemblies. “Tom Chapin is a champion of music education," she said. "Early in my career, I attended a workshop with Tom who affirmed that music brings people together. Right after I wrote the song, Tom Chapin had a concert at the Syracuse Civic Center, and we coordinated a third-grade field trip to see his show. When we arrived, I sent a note backstage with the lyrics to 'Emily Howland Family Tree' and asked his permission to use the music with my lyrics. When the second act of the concert began, the curtain opened, Chapin walked to the center of the stage with a piece of paper in his hand. He asked if the Emily Howland students and teachers would stand. Then he sang the 'Emily Howland Family Tree.' My favorite memories of teaching were using music as a unifying element in our school culture. We would not have a school assembly without music.”