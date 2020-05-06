Southern Cayuga Conversations: 'Emily Howland Family Tree' video inspires during pandemic

Emily Howland Elementary School’s sixth-grade math teacher Julia Dunsmoor understood that classrooms minus students would equal challenge. With time she understood that education plus social distance could equal sadness. She also knew that her fellow faculty could add all the challenges and find a way to subtract some of the sadness from the lives of her Emily Howland school family. Julia emailed fellow faculty and administration asking for photos and messages to send to the students for a YouTube video.
She was delighted with the speed at which everyone responded: “I never expected to get the wonderful photos so quickly. Each photo was so unique, and I loved the messages in each photo.”
Now that she had her images, she added the perfect song to complete her equation. Elementary music teacher Joe Gessler understood the power of the song and together they launched their video that has brought tears to the eyes of many adults and happiness to all who view.
The lyrics to the song "Emily Howland Family Tree" were written by Cathy Mullarney in the 1990s to celebrate the unique culture of a school that functioned in many ways like a healthy family. Julia Dunsmoor understood this positive culture, “I fought for the song because I have seen time and again how Emily Howland provides the support needed by both students and staff. When you look at the photos that staff sent for the video, you see their pets and children. We know each other like family. I knew that Joe felt the same way, but still, when I got his finished song, I cried. It perfectly captured our family tree.”
Cathy Mullarney was inspired by the 1988 Tom Chapin song "Family Tree" when she composed "Emily Howland Family Tree," which has been used for over 25 years at Emily Howland school assemblies. “Tom Chapin is a champion of music education," she said. "Early in my career, I attended a workshop with Tom who affirmed that music brings people together. Right after I wrote the song, Tom Chapin had a concert at the Syracuse Civic Center, and we coordinated a third-grade field trip to see his show. When we arrived, I sent a note backstage with the lyrics to 'Emily Howland Family Tree' and asked his permission to use the music with my lyrics. When the second act of the concert began, the curtain opened, Chapin walked to the center of the stage with a piece of paper in his hand. He asked if the Emily Howland students and teachers would stand. Then he sang the 'Emily Howland Family Tree.' My favorite memories of teaching were using music as a unifying element in our school culture. We would not have a school assembly without music.”
Music teacher Joe Gessler is no stranger to Tom Chapin. “I did my student teaching in Nyack, New York, where Chapin had recently performed a concert," he said. "My voice and guitar style are similar to Chapin’s. When I started teaching at Emily Howland, I was drawn to the song when I heard the kids sing it. Like Cathy, I know that music reflects the culture of a school and singing draws out the truth in any person or group. One advantage of our social isolation is that I had a little time to be creative. I spoke to Cathy to get her permission to tape the song. I used GarageBand, a digital studio, to produce the song. For the instrumental background, I began by playing the guitar, then added the bass guitar and finished with the accordion. I added my voice and sent it to Julia. She told me she cried when she listened to it.”
As Joe and I talked, I encouraged him to talk more about his musical background. “I came from a family that sang. My mother always sang and often harmonized with my dad. I’m disappointed that fewer children see their fathers singing. A British author and historian Paul Johnson has an interesting theory. He suggested that the invention of the radio began a youth culture in America. Before the radio, people would sing. They didn’t compare their voices to anyone, they just sang for pleasure. I want to bring that culture to my classroom. I want people to sing for the joy of it and not to think that it is limited to only performances.”
As we close this series of Southern Cayuga conversations, I urge you to meet the staff of Emily Howland and sing along with Joe Gessler (video included with this article at auburnpub.com and available at youtu.be/sPZJDE5BbLs). We have provided the lyrics if you are not an Emily Howland graduate or student. Remember to sing because we are all part of the family, and we will get through these difficult times.
Before the Days of Jello lived a handsome HOWLAND fellow.
He had a smart daughter whose name was Emily,
And she taught lots of children who grew up to have children
And they kept on teaching children until one of them was me!
CHORUS:
We’re a family and we’re a tree,
Our roots go deep down in history.
From Emily Howland reaching up to me,
We’re a green and growing family tree!
One classmate’s from Genoa, another from Aurora
And there are more farms around, and even Scipio.
We come from ‘round the county, and many other countries.
We meet right here in Poplar Ridge to learn and laugh and grow.
CHORUS
I will not hurt another on the inside or the outside.
This is a place for caring, and that’s good for you and me.
If I do my part here to work hard and help others,
Respect is what I’ll have, and responsibility.
CHORUS
Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!