Like their school namesake, Emily Howland Elementary students love to read. They also enjoy being introduced to new books and discussing the ideas and illustrations found within their pages. February was I Love to Read Month, and students and staff celebrated by dressing like their favorite book characters, sharing favorite stories, evaluating Caldecott award illustrations, greeting guest readers, choosing books provided by the Aurora and Hazard libraries, and inviting special adults to share a Book and Breakfast on Wednesday.

I had the privilege of coordinating community volunteers who were guest readers in the prekindergarten through sixth grade classrooms during I Love to Read month. The books were chosen by Carissa Smith, the Southern Cayuga school librarian.

Guest reader Elizabeth Stilwell read three picture books with the pre-K, kindergarten and first grade students. Elizabeth practiced with her granddaughter Tashi prior to reading at the school and explained: “Tashi’s favorite book was about skateboarding — 'Skater Cielo' by Rachel Katstaller (also available in Spanish). I learned skateboarding terms and began to understand Tashi’s fascination with the sport. In one of the highpoints of the book, Cielo talks about the need to 'lean into' the jump if she is to be successful. When I talked to Tashi about her swimming lesson, she told me that when she began to swim that she needed to lean into the water to succeed just like Cielo.”

Elizabeth called me after reading in Emily Howland classrooms: “I was reading 'Skater Cielo' to the kindergarten and asked the class if anyone knew what 'persistence' meant. A little girl raised her hand and replied, ‘It is when you keep trying even if tears squeeze out of your eyes.' In the first grade I asked students if they knew what 'fierce' meant — something also demonstrated by our skateboarder. A hand was raised and another very wise student replied, ‘Fierce is when the little voice in your head says "You can do it" and you listen to it and feel stronger.’ This was such a wonderful experience.” Elizabeth’s other books were "This Story is Not About a Kitten" by Randall DeSaeve and "I Want My Book Back" by Viviane Elbee.

The books read to the second through fourth graders were perfect for both I Love to Read and Black History months. "Blast Off! How Mary Sherman Morgan Fueled America into Space" by Suzanne Slade introduced the second grade to a fierce and persistent chemist whose talent in creating a rocket fuel literally allowed Americans to join the space race in 1957.

The book "Dream Builder: The Story of Architect Phillip Freelon" by Kelly Starling Lyons began with Philip Freelon's grandfather, an acclaimed painter of the Harlem Renaissance, and his father, a successful businessman who attended the 1963 March on Washington. Students traveled with Phil as he attends architecture school, creates a focus on African American and Islamic designers, and builds schools, libraries and museums. Phil chooses these buildings because they connect people with heritage and fill hearts with joy.

Fourth graders discussed "Because of You, John Lewis" by Andrea Davis Pinkney with guest reader Janet Reohr. Janet learned about Tybre Faw, who became John Lewis’ friend when he went to the Edmund Pettus Bridge in 2018, and was eager to discuss the book. “I asked the students if they had heroes like John Lewis was to Tybre. One student replied, ‘my parents are my heroes.’ When I asked why John Lewis asked Tybre Faw to walk with him across the Edmund Pettus Bridge, one student said that we need to remember what had happened there. Finally, we discussed why Tybre was concerned about racism. A student replied, ‘black and white people should all be able to have the same things and with racism that was not true.'"

Fifth and sixth graders entered "The Land of Stories: The Wishing Spell" by Chris Colfer. Hannah Richter began by reading the prologue that introduced students to Snow White as she descends the stairs to the most secured dungeon cell of her kingdom. Snow White wants to know why her stepmother became the Evil Queen. I took students immediately into Mrs. Peters' fictional classroom as Peters declares, “'Once upon a time' ... these are the most magical words our world has ever known and the gateway into the greatest stories ever told. They're an immediate calling to anyone who hears them, a calling into a world where everyone is welcome and anything can happen. Mice can become men, maids can become princesses, and they can teach valuable lessons in the process.” Students met twins Alex and Conner and learned of a magic book whose glow allows them to enter the land of stories.

At the end of the month, teachers, students and guests agreed that reading is magical and allows entry into many lands that we love. Many guest readers purchased books they read for their own families, and the sharing of stories will continue into the year. Check out these books at your local library or bookstore, and join our reading circle.