Southern Cayuga Conversations: Generations of humor

On July 31, I met with four generations of women at Cream at the Top for ice cream and to sign a copy of my book "Iron Pants." After ice cream, we began to discuss writing, favorite books and how I choose the topics for my guest column in The Citizen. As the conversation returned to books, Kathleen Nedza said of her mother, Shirley Wunder, “Well, if Mom is going to really like a book, it must have some humor.”

I immediately responded, “Does anyone know any funny books or good jokes?”

The 10-year-old great-granddaughter visiting from California, Eleanor Winter, smiled and shared her joke: “What happens when a worm takes over the world?” Silence from the three older generations. “Global worming!”

We laughed at the joke, and I told them that they had inspired my next column: “My next month’s Southern Cayuga Conversation will be about humor and how we tell jokes between generations. Here is a joke my granddaughter told me. ‘Why is 6 nervous?’” Immediately Eleanor replied, “Because 7 ate 9.’”

I wondered if math jokes ran in families. One of my husband’s favorite jokes is, “The mathematician says, ‘Pi r squared.’ The baker replies, ‘No, pies are round. Cakes are square.’” My mother had a math joke, “Two rubes heard that the rich folks were buying watermelons like they were going out of style. They bought up all the melons they could for 25 cents a melon and rode to the rich part of town with a sign, 'Watermelons: 4 for a dollar.' They sold out in less than an hour. But when they checked their cash box, they hadn’t made any money. ‘I know,' said the older rube! 'We need a bigger truck!’” Her joke also told a lot about research needed for a successful business.

I began to ask neighbors for favorite jokes. Elizabeth Stilwell’s 4-year-old granddaughter offered these jokes: “Why wouldn’t the oyster share her pearls? Because she’s a little shellfish.” “How do you know the ocean is friendly? Because it waves.” “Why can’t fish go on vacation? Because they’re always in a school.” A 3-year-old shared her joke with her grandmother: “How do you make a handkerchief dance? Put a little boogie in it!” Understanding these jokes requires vocabulary and content knowledge advanced for children not yet in school, and I imagined the conversations when parents told these jokes to their preschool daughters.

A recent visit to the Genoa Historical Association expanded my understand of generation and humor. Natalie McKee listened as her brother Emmett told his joke: “Is your refrigerator running? Then you better go catch it!” Natalie began, “This is a joke my dad told me. It’s really a bad joke. Here goes ... I parked my car and didn’t pay the meter. When I got back, there was a letter on my car that said I had done a 10 dollar fine parking job.” I groaned as Natalie and her mother smiled. The Meyers family dad joke was created when dad was 7 years old: “What did one nuclear physicist say to the other when they got up in the morning? Up and atom!”

Adults in the room continued this joke session. “I saw a book that claimed it would solve 50% of your problems. I bought two!” “I keep trying to childproof my house, but it’s not working. They keep coming back.” Two brothers Orrin and Ridley Merizzi were a natural joke-telling team. Orrin began, “What do you call a bear with no teeth? Gummy bear!” Ridley followed, “Why did the dolphin swim across the ocean? To get to the other tide.” I asked where they got their jokes and Orrin replied from parents, television and a joke book. The boys followed me to my car and my visit ended with two more jokes. “What did the fish say when he swam into a wall? Dam!” “What happens when frog’s car doesn’t run? He gets toad.” I couldn’t wait to call my granddaughters and share these new jokes.

I have been thinking about theses jokes, and realized that I did find one joke that all three older generations knew. “What’s black and white and red all over? A newspaper.” I wondered how long it would be before we would need to explain to younger generations what a newspaper was. I also can’t get the beauty of our first joke told by Eleanor to her second cousin, great aunt, grandmother and great-grandmother — global worming. I love the thought of four generations laughing and then asking each other if they worried about global warming, and how they could work together to save the planet. Laughter always brings us together and often begins a deeper conversation.