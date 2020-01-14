Southern Cayuga Conversations: Grandparents waiting for readers

Mary Crosley enjoys the books read with her young readers. “When I was growing up, all we had was 'Dick and Jane' books. I am always amazed by the quality of books chosen by the children. They bring series books about animals, plants, insects, snakes and the environment. I love the way the books are leveled by reading skill and the vocabulary lists at the back of the book. My fellow volunteer Mary Jo Granger is an expert at asking the children what words mean and helping them build vocabulary. I ask the children to tell me the essence of what they just read. They are always able to do this, and their book summaries are both straightforward and interesting. I have been inspired to find books to bring and share with the children. One of my favorite authors, James Patterson, has written two books for children, 'Give Thank You a Chance' and 'Big Words for Little Geniuses.' The book about big words is my way of building vocabulary and working on sounding out words. At the end of each semester, I delight in the improvement I see in the children. I also like it when they see me in the hall and shout, ‘Hey, I know you. I read my book today.’”