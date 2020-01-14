Southern Cayuga Conversations: Grandparents waiting for readers

“Why are the grandmas always sitting there?” This question, posed by kindergarten student Jeray Morales, begins our January Southern Cayuga Conversation. The “grandmas” referred to in Jeray’s question were three volunteers sitting in the Got Book? area of Emily Howland Elementary School. As one of the grandmas in question, I acknowledged that our volunteers belonged to the age bracket captured by the word “grandma.” It was time to talk to the Got Book? volunteers, aka grandparents, and answer Jeray’s question: “Why are we there?”
The purpose of the Got Book? program is to assure that every child reads with an adult for 10 or 20 minutes each day. Research affirms the necessity of both independent reading and discussion to build reading skills as well as vocabulary and content knowledge. Arline Clair, a volunteer for four years, discussed her commitment to the program: “I love to hear the children read and observe how much they learn through books. When I was child, I wanted to know what words meant. One of the best ways to learn this was talking with my teacher or someone who was older. I enjoy listening to the children sound out the words and appreciate the work being done in the classroom. I remember how frustrating it was when I was learning to read and learning the English alphabet had so many exceptions with letter pronunciation. The nicest thing about being a grandma is that I have the time to sit and listen and thank the children for their work.”
My second grandma conversation was with volunteer Claire McDonald. Claire and I shared our experience with a second-grade boy whose reading inspired his storytelling talent. When I read with him, he pointed to a picture of a dolphin: “Did I ever tell you about how I helped a dolphin? I was at the ocean in Florida and saw a dolphin leaping in the ocean. He kept leaping and soon was on the shore. I had to push him back in the ocean. I saved his life.” When reading with Claire, he pointed to a bear in his book: “Did I ever tell you about the time I was hunting with my Dad and he shot a bear? When we skinned it, we found a whole fish in the bear’s stomach. Dad and I had the fish for dinner. We thanked the bear for his warm coat and a fine dinner.”
Claire became reflective as she continued, “I grew up in poverty and had few books at home. I got my books at school. My mother was so sick she never had time to read with us. It brings me so much joy to see the children’s faces light up when they read or find a book they really enjoy. Because I didn’t have books at home or someone to read with me, I was slower learning to read. I remember at school that when it came time to read, I wanted to move away from the other kids who read better. I love that children can sit with me and know how proud I am of their reading. I don’t compare their reading to any other child. I did have two books in my house — one was the 'Three Billy Goats Gruff' and the other was 'Heidi.' I liked that 'Heidi' lived with her grandfather. As a child, the only time I saw my grandmother was with all the other grandchildren. I wanted her individual attention. Now, I can give that one-on-one attention to our young readers.”
Mary Crosley enjoys the books read with her young readers. “When I was growing up, all we had was 'Dick and Jane' books. I am always amazed by the quality of books chosen by the children. They bring series books about animals, plants, insects, snakes and the environment. I love the way the books are leveled by reading skill and the vocabulary lists at the back of the book. My fellow volunteer Mary Jo Granger is an expert at asking the children what words mean and helping them build vocabulary. I ask the children to tell me the essence of what they just read. They are always able to do this, and their book summaries are both straightforward and interesting. I have been inspired to find books to bring and share with the children. One of my favorite authors, James Patterson, has written two books for children, 'Give Thank You a Chance' and 'Big Words for Little Geniuses.' The book about big words is my way of building vocabulary and working on sounding out words. At the end of each semester, I delight in the improvement I see in the children. I also like it when they see me in the hall and shout, ‘Hey, I know you. I read my book today.’”
As I finish my interviews, I realize that the answer to Jeray’s question is simple. The grandmas are sitting here because reading is fun and there is nothing better than sharing a book with a student at Emily Howland Elementary School. We like to listen as you read, and to discuss what we have read together.
Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.