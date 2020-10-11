Southern Cayuga Conversations: Innovation, teamwork address COVID-19 realities

Southern Cayuga Central School District administrators began to create scenarios for the beginning of school in July of this year. For this article, I met with junior/senior high school Principal Luke Carnicelli to discuss the educational realities during the pandemic. Our conversation began as he described the planning process in a landscape filled with unknowns. “We needed to plan for a return to school, creating both a hybrid (virtual and in-person classes) and remote (virtual only) approach. Our team created several options and on Aug. 7, we learned from the state that school would once again open in September. We decided that the A/B model of every-other-day in-person classes would be best to create the social distancing needed for the safest environment for our students. This model was achieved by creating two distinct groups based on geography.”
Luke and I were joined by high school social studies teacher Justin Frisbie: “We had the advantage that we used online programs such as Google Classroom for the past four years. All students have Chromebooks and were comfortable and competent using them.” Over the past few years, staff have worked to create online class content, so the switch to virtual learning was a natural one.
Luke continued, “As the September school opening approached, our staff and teachers were ready to tackle the instructional challenge. We knew as a staff we could overcome any obstacle to offer live content to our students each day. As we prepared for a very different learning environment, we still had the same high expectations for our students. Our end goal is to continue building student skills based on state standards so students will be prepared for local and state assessments.”
The resiliency of the school team was matched by a student body that was more than willing to return to school. Attendance rates have stayed high — in the 90% range — and students are engaged both in the classroom with teachers and remotely from home. Screen sharing brings virtual and classroom students together, and a continued dialog enables improvements to be made every day. When I asked if some subjects were more suited to virtual learning, Justin responded, “We have been using digital text and sources in social studies for years. Google Classroom allows students to work one-on-one with their sources and assignments. All courses are now factoring our instruction differences into remote learning.”
When I asked Luke and Justin for best-case virtual/classroom models, Luke gave two examples. “In our robotics class, students are loaned a robot kit to use at home. They collaborate with fellow students on the creation of their robots and solve problems remotely as they build and fine-tune their projects together. Art students have replaced paint with online tools to complete art projects. The strength of our online content builds each week as staff share what is working and what needs improvement. As a staff, we discuss the continued improvement for teaching and learning for our students.”
Our conversation moved from Luke, Justin and myself in an office, where we wore masks and remained socially distanced, to the virtual classroom, where I interviewed students. As you see in the photograph with this column, I appeared with the virtual students on a large screen. Mr. Frisbie and the students engaged from their desks. I asked students what is working well for them in their hybrid setting. They began by saying their experience with Chromebooks has provided a smooth transition. One senior noted that having materials online makes organization of materials so much easier. “Now I don’t have to keep track of so many supplies. I love having everything in one place.” Another student discussed the advantage of a home setting: “I can find a beautiful place, with comfortable furniture, open windows and adjust the temperature to my liking. I can get up and walk around without bothering anyone. It is relaxing and helps my learning.” An online student smiled and added, “There can be a disadvantage to the freedom of home. I have to be careful to keep my cellphone out of sight during class.” Students discussed the differences between asking questions in class and online. For some, having to email or text questions was not as efficient as an immediate in-class response. For some shy students, the ability to text a question was an advantage.
When asked for final thoughts, the class of seniors reflected on how this year would prepare them for college. One young woman noted that college would have more open time between classes as they experiment with instruction from home. A young man continued, “This is a valuable precursor to college. Participation is selective and you need to hold yourself accountable. The discipline to stay focused and be responsible in a variety of learning environments will be our future.”
As I reflected on my in-person conversation with Luke and Justin and my virtual time with students, I was struck by the richness of conversation in both formats. Like the students, I was so glad I had both in-person and virtual meetings. At the end of the day, everyone realized that a safe learning environment is most important. I also realized that if I visited at the end of October, I would see continued improvements and innovations to the teaching and learning at SCCS.
Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.
