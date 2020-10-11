Southern Cayuga Conversations: Innovation, teamwork address COVID-19 realities

The resiliency of the school team was matched by a student body that was more than willing to return to school. Attendance rates have stayed high — in the 90% range — and students are engaged both in the classroom with teachers and remotely from home. Screen sharing brings virtual and classroom students together, and a continued dialog enables improvements to be made every day. When I asked if some subjects were more suited to virtual learning, Justin responded, “We have been using digital text and sources in social studies for years. Google Classroom allows students to work one-on-one with their sources and assignments. All courses are now factoring our instruction differences into remote learning.”

When I asked Luke and Justin for best-case virtual/classroom models, Luke gave two examples. “In our robotics class, students are loaned a robot kit to use at home. They collaborate with fellow students on the creation of their robots and solve problems remotely as they build and fine-tune their projects together. Art students have replaced paint with online tools to complete art projects. The strength of our online content builds each week as staff share what is working and what needs improvement. As a staff, we discuss the continued improvement for teaching and learning for our students.”

Our conversation moved from Luke, Justin and myself in an office, where we wore masks and remained socially distanced, to the virtual classroom, where I interviewed students. As you see in the photograph with this column, I appeared with the virtual students on a large screen. Mr. Frisbie and the students engaged from their desks. I asked students what is working well for them in their hybrid setting. They began by saying their experience with Chromebooks has provided a smooth transition. One senior noted that having materials online makes organization of materials so much easier. “Now I don’t have to keep track of so many supplies. I love having everything in one place.” Another student discussed the advantage of a home setting: “I can find a beautiful place, with comfortable furniture, open windows and adjust the temperature to my liking. I can get up and walk around without bothering anyone. It is relaxing and helps my learning.” An online student smiled and added, “There can be a disadvantage to the freedom of home. I have to be careful to keep my cellphone out of sight during class.” Students discussed the differences between asking questions in class and online. For some, having to email or text questions was not as efficient as an immediate in-class response. For some shy students, the ability to text a question was an advantage.