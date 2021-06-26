Southern Cayuga Conversations: Insights from Anne Frank

My conversations with the Emily Howland sixth grade classes would begin on June 4 at the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree. I was so grateful to Diane Kulas for choosing the tree site as our meeting place. I always love reading the history of the tree and am so glad the site is open to the public (sccsannefranktree.org). I encourage all readers to make a visit.

I was looking at Anne Frank’s youthful photo when the first sixth grade class arrived. We began with a rapid quiz review of Anne’s life. Anne was born in Frankfurt, Germany, on June 12, 1929, into a Jewish family. Anne’s father, Otto Frank, aware of the dangers posed by Hitler and the Nazi Party, moved the family to Holland in 1933, where Anne attended Montessori and public schools. Anne received a diary from her family for her 13th birthday in 1942. The family moved to the Secret Annex on July 6, 1942, where they lived until they were discovered on Aug. 4, 1944. Otto Frank was the only family member to survive the Holocaust.

We moved from family milestones to a discussion of Anne’s writing. On Feb. 23, 1944, Anne described the constant comfort of nature provided by the chestnut tree outside her window. “The two of us (Anne and Peter) looked out at the blue sky, the bare chestnut tree glistening with dew, the seagulls and other birds glinting silver as they swooped through the air, and we were so moved and entranced that we couldn’t speak. ..." Finally, we listened as Anne told of her desire to be a writer in her April 5, 1944 entry: “I finally realized that I must do my schoolwork to keep from being ignorant, to get on with my life, to become a journalist, because that is what I want! I know I can write. A few of my stories are good, my descriptions of the Secret Annex are humorous, much of my diary is vivid and alive, but ... it remains to be seen whether I really have talent.”