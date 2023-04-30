On March 29, 1944, Anne Frank made the decision to rewrite her diary as an autobiography. She was motivated to do this while listening to a radio broadcast where the Dutch education minister, Gerrit Bolkestein, encouraged ordinary citizens to preserve documents for future generation. “If our descendants are to understand fully what we as a nation have had to endure and overcome during these years, then what we really need are ordinary documents — a diary,” (garrisonkeillor.com/radio/twa-the-writers-almanac-for-march-29-2023).

I had been working at the Southern Cayuga Book Fair and remembered the number of students who purchased journals. While "Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl" will continue to shape the world’s understanding of the Holocaust, as well as the life of a remarkable girl, I wondered at the impact of the journals done by today’s students. Fortunately, four sixth grade girls agreed to meet with me at Emily Howland to talk about why they journaled and how they thought the process helped them.

Our conversation began when Abby produced a notebook and several journals: “I write stories — adventures and fantasies. I have 14 journals and they are almost full.” Gabby continued, “I wrote a poem to express my feelings. My journal is private.” Caroline had eight journals: “I write about day-to-day happenings ... like specials for lunch, what my dog is doing, purchases and more stories about the dog.” Zoe had three journals: “I have two finished and I write about how my day went.”

I asked how they felt when they read their journal writing: “I feel happy reading, reflecting on the past and what in each day made me happy. It is good to get my thoughts off my chest. Sometimes, I plan what I will work to improve the next day — math improvements are always on the list.” “I hope my poems will inspire others. I always draw as well as write in my journal.” “I lock my journal.” “My journal is under my mattress.”

Our conversation paused while we stood for the pledge of allegiance and school announcements, and ended with the four girls reciting from memory: “Today is a great day for learning Emily Howland Elementary — open your mind and open your heart. You can, I can, we can make a difference in this world. Make every moment count. Wishing everyone a wonderful day!”

As we sat down, I asked, “How does journaling open your mind?” “When I express my feelings ... like talking to a best friend. I don’t talk in groups.” “When I am working on a poem, I am Dr. Seuss and the words come so much easier.” “Writing at night gives me hope for the next day.”

“How does journaling open your heart?” “I am able to say what is in my heart ... things I would never tell another person.” “It soothes my heart and makes a big difference when I am upset.” “I write about what I know but can’t talk about.”

Anne Frank wrote about the horse chestnut tree outside her window and how nature gives her hope: “I write about nature after walking in my cousin’s woods. I see the water and animals. I just wrote about what a frog looks like.”

I was so inspired by the girls, I asked what they thought of starting a journaling club. They immediately jumped on board. “We would want members to know that this would be a time to learn about their feelings and tell their stories.” “They would not have to share what they wrote with the group, unless they wanted.” “We could have four stations when we meet — one for writing about our mood and how the day went, one for stories, another for poetry and a fourth for our favorite things.” “We would meet in the library, where it is peaceful.”

The last comment spurred us to go to the library to take a picture for this article. When we arrived, Carissa Smith, the school librarian, welcomed us. After our picture taking, she asked the students if they had ever considered starting a journaling club. We stared at her in wonder. “I am beginning to think that journaling club is destined to be. How do we get started?” Carissa explained the need to create a petition for the club, get student signatures and submit the request to the school board for approval.

For our final moments together, I asked the girls to tell me why the club was important. “There should be a journaling club so people can write their story and maybe publish it in the school library. We can talk about new ways to journal.” “It will allow people who feel closed in to know that they can share.” “People can write what they can’t express in any other way. You can also write fun stories and imagine things that probably can’t happen in real life.” “I was thinking the journaling club was meant to be because even the librarian said we should. I think it would be lots of fun to come back in 20 years and see our journals sitting on the library shelves ... our work still there so that people will know what we have done.”

I left knowing that Anne Frank’s diary would not be sitting alone on the shelves of the Southern Cayuga Jr.-Sr. High School library. I felt the hope that always surrounds me when I visit the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree. Our words must not be lost — the work of our minds and hearts.