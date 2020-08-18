Southern Cayuga Conversations: King Ferry Food Pantry adapts to COVID-19

The second conversation centered on delivery of the food to the client without clients entering the pantry in the ag wing of the Southern Cayuga Central School. A team of volunteers became shoppers that would take each family list and retrieve the food the from shelves of the inside pantry. All volunteers monitored themselves for any COVID-19 symptoms before arriving at the pantry and wore masks and gloves. The surfaces of the pantry were disinfected before and after every use. When the food was ready and boxed and bagged, it was placed on a cart, moved outside and placed on tent awning-covered tables. Volunteers signaled the client to drive their car forward for pickup. Social distance was maintained at pickup and as clients waited in their cars until called forward for their unique order.

A critical conversation began with our realization that some of our clients would not be safe if they left their home to pick up food during the pandemic. Transportation or quarantine realities sparked a call for volunteers to deliver food to the families requiring this service. We had tremendous volunteer response for this task. Delivery volunteers are scheduled a time for Saturday, and wait in line with all the other cars. Frequently, volunteers deliver to more than one family, and as the photo with this column shows, their vehicles are filled to capacity.