Southern Cayuga Conversations: King Ferry Food Pantry adapts to COVID-19

The King Ferry Food Pantry is grounded in our belief that neighbors help neighbors. We know that food security depends on pantry staff and volunteers working in partnership with the Food Bank of Central New York and a variety of community partners to make sure that all of our neighbors have a safe path to receive needed food. Our location at the Southern Cayuga Central School provides a familiar community hub where clients can arrive and select food appropriate to the unique needs of their family.
The comfort of neighbors, familiar location and food choice is appreciated and reflected in the many notes we get from our clients. “Both times I have come to pick up food I have driven away almost in tears. You all have volunteered your time, energy and hearts to us! You have done even more behind the scenes that we can’t even imagine. It is so helpful to us in our time of struggle.” “To all who give of yourselves, time and energy to make this food donation possible ... thank you! I am truly beside myself with gratitude. This is what community is all about. Neighbors helping neighbors.”
When the Southern Cayuga Central School District suspended classroom instruction and activities in March, food pantry staff began the transition to a new environment that met the COVID-19 guidelines established by the state, the Food Bank of Central New York and health organizations. The first consideration was the creation of a basic model that would allow clients to retain their ability to choose foods uniquely appropriate for their family. A checklist was developed that each family could complete and specify the type of food they wanted in a variety of areas — fresh protein, vegetables/fruits and dairy, plus shelf-stable canned goods, grains, cereal, bread/bakery, and personal care items. These food choices were posted on Facebook in English and Spanish so that families could arrive on the first and third Saturday of the month with their list in hand.
The second conversation centered on delivery of the food to the client without clients entering the pantry in the ag wing of the Southern Cayuga Central School. A team of volunteers became shoppers that would take each family list and retrieve the food the from shelves of the inside pantry. All volunteers monitored themselves for any COVID-19 symptoms before arriving at the pantry and wore masks and gloves. The surfaces of the pantry were disinfected before and after every use. When the food was ready and boxed and bagged, it was placed on a cart, moved outside and placed on tent awning-covered tables. Volunteers signaled the client to drive their car forward for pickup. Social distance was maintained at pickup and as clients waited in their cars until called forward for their unique order.
A critical conversation began with our realization that some of our clients would not be safe if they left their home to pick up food during the pandemic. Transportation or quarantine realities sparked a call for volunteers to deliver food to the families requiring this service. We had tremendous volunteer response for this task. Delivery volunteers are scheduled a time for Saturday, and wait in line with all the other cars. Frequently, volunteers deliver to more than one family, and as the photo with this column shows, their vehicles are filled to capacity.
As we learn more about COVID-19, our policies respond. When someone arrives to pick up their food, volunteers now ask if they need any assistance in loading their cars. We continue to welcome new families as they arrive in the car line and provide registration and order sheets for them to complete in their car. Fresh produce is being supplemented by gardens at the school, as well as farmers and home gardeners. Dairy products and fresh eggs are provided by state and federal agencies, and area food chains donate bread and baked goods. When asked the best way to support the pantry, we encourage neighbors to give a monetary donation and to spread the word about the pantry so that all our neighbors will have the food needed for their health and safety.
Food pantry director Debbie Patrick defined our organizational challenges over the last four months as the continued need to keep the pantry alert to changes, resilient and functioning. She acknowledged our success in the thoughtful and creative means we have developed to provide safety and maintain quality of food provided. We are proud of the kindness and creativity in our neighborhood, and collectively will meet any challenges presented in the coming months. For more information, contact Debbie at (315) 497-2049 or visit us at facebook.com/kingferryfoodpantry or kingferryfoodpantry.org, or mail us at P.O. Box 242, King Ferry, NY 13081.
Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.
