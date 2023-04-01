My conversation with Halee Wasson, the agriculture instructor at Southern Cayuga Jr.-Sr. High School, began with a question. “What do students learn in your program?”

“Every seventh-grade student at Southern Cayuga Central School takes an introduction to agriculture class. In this class, the basic concepts of agriculture are presented. Student experiences involve and study of communication, the science of agriculture, plants, food and natural resources. Junior high school begins with all students understanding the scope and impact of agriculture locally and worldwide.”

Halee then described a four-year program that students elected: “In the eighth grade, students who choose to continue their agriculture studies deepen their content knowledge in animal, plant, food and natural resources. They learn the science and challenges for creating a sustainable future for our agricultural industries and natural resources. High school agriculture classes, which start in ninth grade, extend into specific classes on plant science, animal and pre-veterinarian science, agricultural food and natural resources, food science, wildlife and natural resources.”

I asked Halee how many of her students lived or worked on farms. She pulled up her roster of over 100 students and began to count student by student, knowing all those in these categories. “Forty-one of my students live or work on a farm — about one third of my students.” Halee’s knowledge of her students and her subject comes from academic and real-life experience.

“I was raised on a dairy and vegetable farm in Pennsylvania. Like some of my students, I took care of the cows, went to school, stayed after school for extracurricular activities like sports and (Future Farmers of America). Then I came home, took care of the cows, and then did my homework. When I was still in middle school, I worked with the public at farmers markets and vegetable stands where we sold our farm products. I developed an ability to communicate with the general population about agriculture products and production practices. In turn, I was able to refine these skills when I joined FFA in high school. When I was in FFA, I did an analysis of my family farmers market experience including our products, the hours of work needed for its success, and my pay for the work in a supervised agricultural experience.” I asked Hallee about the origin of “farm to table” that is becoming so prominent in many area restaurants. “This idea really started around 2010 when I was in high school. It is important information for those interested in food systems — another reason food science has been added to our curriculum.”

Southern Cayuga’s Future Farmers of America program is open to students beginning in seventh grade and provides leadership and skill building needed for success in the world of agriculture. I became involved with FFA in 2019 when students were preparing for an agricultural issues forum presentation. My first and lasting impression of their work is that they always tackle extremely sophisticated and critical topics, from water quality in 2019 to the 2023’s “Solar Farms: Is it Worth the Land for the Energy?”

A student brought the topic to the group after receiving a mailing from Harvest Hills Solar Project titled, “Benefitting the Towns of Genoa and Venice for Decades to Come.” Halee shared the team’s issue summary with me and I could not image a more comprehensive overview. The team will compete in May at the New York State FFA competition and have already begun their practice. This year the competition group was offered a unique opportunity when they met with state legislators regarding their topic. Students were able to discuss the issue with Richard Ball, the commissioner of New York Department of Agriculture & Markets, and New York State Sen. Michelle Hinchey, the chair of the committee on agriculture. Students learn not only the science and economics of the solar power and land use, but also the politics that potentially surround the topic.

Spending time with Halee and her students leaves me wanting to do more to support their work. As a Southern Cayuga Garden Club member, I am proud of our scholarships for those pursuing agriculture studies, and the school’s general scholarship (southerncayugascholarship.org). The FFA Facebook page, facebook.com/SouthernCayugaAgEd, also provides ways to support their work. I hope to see you at the FFA flower and plant sale this May 15-17 in the school greenhouse.