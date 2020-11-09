Southern Cayuga Conversations: Laughter still the best medicine

The idea for this conversation began on a Zoom call with my son and his family. My husband and I had finished reading a chapter from our twin granddaughters' new favorite book series, "Junie B. Jones" by Barbara Park, when the subject of doing the splits came up. I told the twins about the time their father did the splits at his sister’s, Aunt Katie’s, wedding reception. Their mother told about doing the splits during an audition for a high school dance troupe, and the twins talked about practicing the splits in their gymnastics class. A silence followed as all virtual eyes turned to my husband and me, Nana and Papa. The notion of Nana and Papa doing the splits entered all our minds. We watched as Papa scratched his gray beard and his blue eyes twinkled. Would we do the splits? Right on Zoom? The twins were the first to start giggling, followed by my snickers. Soon we were all immersed in laughter. For the first time in almost a year, it felt like we were all in the same room. Laughter had closed the distance between Boulder, Colorado, and King Ferry, New York, in an instant. As we left the Zoom call, we were all still smiling. Later in the day, we received a photo of a skeleton doing the splits — a central feature of the Boulder Halloween front yard decorations.