Southern Cayuga Conversations: Laughter still the best medicine

The idea for this conversation began on a Zoom call with my son and his family. My husband and I had finished reading a chapter from our twin granddaughters' new favorite book series, "Junie B. Jones" by Barbara Park, when the subject of doing the splits came up. I told the twins about the time their father did the splits at his sister’s, Aunt Katie’s, wedding reception. Their mother told about doing the splits during an audition for a high school dance troupe, and the twins talked about practicing the splits in their gymnastics class. A silence followed as all virtual eyes turned to my husband and me, Nana and Papa. The notion of Nana and Papa doing the splits entered all our minds. We watched as Papa scratched his gray beard and his blue eyes twinkled. Would we do the splits? Right on Zoom? The twins were the first to start giggling, followed by my snickers. Soon we were all immersed in laughter. For the first time in almost a year, it felt like we were all in the same room. Laughter had closed the distance between Boulder, Colorado, and King Ferry, New York, in an instant. As we left the Zoom call, we were all still smiling. Later in the day, we received a photo of a skeleton doing the splits — a central feature of the Boulder Halloween front yard decorations.
In search of more laughter, I began to interview Southern Cayuga students by asking them, “Who or what makes you laugh?” A sixth grade boy and his 11th grade sister were up for the challenge. The boy arrived with a collection of "Calvin and Hobbes" comics in hand. “Reading 'Calvin and Hobbes' makes me laugh. I started reading this comic strip when I was 7.” Both brother and sister agreed that their Dad made them laugh. “Dad can recognize the caller on his cellphone. Whenever his brother calls, Dad answers the phone with some crazy business. ‘Rose Garden Barbecue: You kill it, we grill it.’”
I asked them if they could invent a business response if I called them on my cellphone. Here is what I heard: “Siblings Pizzeria: Slice of you to call! We give you pizza, you give us dough.” I have saved the message on my phone.
My next four student interviewees are doing virtual school together as a pod, which allows them to laugh together even if they are not in school with all of their friends. Third grader Archer and his third-grade cousin, Rosie, say they make each other laugh by having contests of who can make the funniest faces. Their standard of excellence is the ability to make a “squirrel face” — a process that begins with imitating the squirrel character from the "Ice Age" movies. Kael (UPK) and Finley (kindergarten) laugh at their funny monsters created for art class. Like my skeleton photo, just the image inspires smiles or giggles.
My interviews ended with another brother-sister conversation. Third grader Jameson told me that his tennis coach makes him laugh. “He says silly things and gives all the kids he coaches nicknames. My name is ‘J-pop’ and he calls my sister ‘Soph the Loaf.’ He teases my older sister about one time when she lost a tennis match to a girl from Russia. He makes her laugh when she misses a shot by saying ‘Mary Kate, would the Russian have missed that?’ My coach makes it fun because he treats us like big kids and not babies. He’s funny and he lets us tease him back so we have more fun with him there when we play.”
Jameson’s sixth grade sister Sophia, aka "Soph the Loaf," identified her dad as the person who makes her laugh. “My dad makes me laugh when he dances. I was staying in the guest bedroom while I waited for my COVID test results and my dad would FaceTime me from the kitchen and dance to make me laugh. My dad dances crazy, usually to songs I’ve never heard before ... probably from the '90s or something. It took my mind off wondering about my results. It was kind of boring not being able to hang out with my family when I was quarantined, so I was happy to see him on FaceTime.”
I am smiling as I try to remember songs "from the '90s or something." The power of family and friends sharing through generations and making memories in our virtual COVID-19 year has the ability to heal worry, loneliness and frustration. Think of a joke and call your friend. Who knows, you might hear, “Nana and Papa’s Dance Studio: Bring your music and we splits the cost."
Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!