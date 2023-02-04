The Southern Cayuga Drama Club presents the musical “Matilda” at 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 5, at Southern Cayuga High School. The musical, based on Roald Dahl’s novel, promises the audience “a story of an extraordinary girl who dares to take a stand and change her own destiny." As always, the drama club keeps its promise and tickets can be purchased at the school for all three performances or at sccsdramaclub.ludus.com.

I spent time prior to “Matlida’s” debut sitting next to Jennifer Diana, the high school vocal instructor, who is directing the production. I watched as the actors learned their roles, the stage crew worked with a complex set and props, a set appeared, and students fine-tuned their vocals and worked with the adult community orchestra in the musical’s pit.

The special challenge of this year’s performance was a six-week advance in the scheduled performance. I had no doubt that Jennifer Diana and fellow music teacher Ricky Gessler would inspire all the students to overcome this hurdle and began to take copious notes on their process.

As I look at my notes, I began to recreate dialogue from the rehearsals. Jennifer Diana speaks to the cast and crew: “Over the next weeks you will see our stage curtains change, the old curtain becoming a second set, new microphones arriving, and pieces of our audio system being installed. We have these much-needed improvements because our school district believes in us! We don’t have to rent microphones anymore, and our settings will be so flexible.” Diana leans over to me and continues, “I don’t know how many times I have heard our administrators say, ‘Oh! It’s for the students, let’s do it!’ I love working here.”

At the beginning of each rehearsal, cast and crew assemble on the stage for a three-part warm-up. Music and movement begin with "Where Does the Good Go?" by Tegan and Sara as standing students bend and stretch. Students then sit as "Miracle" by CHVRCHES plays to deeper stretches and twists. Finally, "This is Magic" by A Great Big World takes warm-up stretching to dance. Jennifer Diana tells me she tried to change the music but was told with complete certainty that "This is Magic" is the only song that would work. I smile to myself, imagining someone telling an actor about to enter the stage, “break a leg.” There is not a chance of this ever happening after these stretches.

In the first two weeks of rehearsals, I observed the attendance grow and diminish as the swim team, basketball and other organizations required cast and crew to attend their afterschool programs. Jennifer Diana worked around these absences and affirmed her support for students developing more than one extracurricular skill. “In some larger schools, if you were in the drama club that would be your only club and you could never miss a rehearsal. Students need to be good at many things — as opposed to being great in only one. We can work around other obligations in our first weeks, but the final weeks before production will require everyone to attend.” As students sang, danced, moved sets and held the stage, I realized you could be in more than one club and still be great on the stage.

I watched as essential props and sets appeared. Jennifer explained. “We are so lucky to have our ‘dads’ group. Mr. Saville and a group of BOCES students made all the desks for our classroom set at his home. Desks are sturdy and designed so they won’t tip as the cast dances on them. Parents also worked on set construction and provided snacks and meals during rehearsals and performances. Meghan Picciano, our show's costumer, is picking up all the cast T-shirts to save delivery charges. The show couldn’t go on without them.”

I know that the show could not go on without Jennifer. I record as she directs. “Be quiet behind the set. Sometimes the musical score gives you ample time to move your set pieces, sometimes you must move them instantly. You are on a playground, look like you are having fun!! Turn sideways because you are a shadow, we need to see you in profile. Face the audience! You have one line to move all the desks. You need to make the audience cry at least once. Gessler is going to hear about this!”

I will end our conversation with a curtain call. Jennifer directs the first practice curtain call. “First on stage is always the crew. Second, our regular ensemble. Third, the named characters. Now Mrs. Phelps, escapologist, acrobat, Rudolpho, Mr. and Mrs. Wormwood, Miss Honey, Trunchbull, Matilda. Now a senior bow.” Jennifer pauses and says to the seniors, “During the real performances, I will be in the back of the auditorium working the sound booth and you won’t see me crying. Seniors, I have loved watching you on and off the stage. You will succeed wherever you go from here.” Like Miss Honey, Jennifer Diana joins her fellow teachers in helping students take a stand and changing their own destinies for the better. Let them now take a bow.