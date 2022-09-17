Southern Cayuga Conversations: New staff ready to leap into 2022-23

On Aug. 30, the Southern Cayuga Central School District welcomed 18 new teachers and staff into its community. Emily Howland has 11 new teachers, assistants and a security officer, and the high school adds seven teachers and a counselor. I was privileged to meet them during their lunch break at the new teachers orientation and have a conversation during lunch break. I remembered my early years of teaching, and was not surprised that these teachers were willing to do more than just eat from noon to 1 p.m.

As I moved from lunch table to table, I asked four standard questions: why you became a teacher, what brought you to our school, what your goals are and how you will know you have succeeded. I was so impressed with their answers and did not meet anyone that I would not have loved in my classroom if I were a student. Southern Cayuga is a positive exception, documented in the national news, to the crisis facing many schools not able to attract or keep quality teachers.

As I reviewed my notes and began to write, a word, LEAP, appeared in the margins: L for literacy, E for environment, A for activity and P for passion. The words of our new teachers will hearten students, staff and our community as we LEAP into our new 2022-23 school year.

L is for literacy. Literacy emerged as a new high school science teacher stated that “literacy is the key to learning ... kids need to be able to read.” “Yes,” agreed a new English teacher. “A school’s literacy rate is a critical indicator of how children will progress. When they love to read, they will be learners throughout their lives.” Immediately, an ESL teacher remarked that we were so fortunate to be able to foster literacy in more than one language. “We are so lucky to have students who bring fluency in Spanish to our educational community and families that support all efforts for their children to be literate in both English and Spanish.” A new Spanish teacher continued the theme with her excitement in learning that students could have four years of Spanish instruction at Southern Cayuga. Many teachers talked about being in other countries where the population realized that fluency in more than one language would enhance both their employment and educational opportunities.

E is for environment. “We have a real community in our school. The classroom numbers allow students to have the individualized attention than everyone needs. I know because I was a student here.” Among the new teachers, some have been former students, some parents of students attending the school, and some related to former or current teachers. Others had done their research before applying. “I grew up in a rural county and had one on one attention. I also have heard nothing but good things about Southern Cayuga.” “Everyone for miles around comes to see your theatrical products— fall play and spring musical. You have a way of creating stars on the stage and their abilities grow with each performance.” “I had an internship here and was sold!” Several teachers talked about their positive reaction to their interviews. Again and again, the new teachers referred to the positive environment of community support, excellent opportunities in the classroom and in sports, and other extracurricular activities. “My participation in sports gave me a strong group of friends. We traveled and I made friends on other teams. Sports kept me going in a way that academics didn’t. Sometimes, sports were what kept some of friends coming to school when they had hard times at home. We have great teams and coaches.”

A is for activity. The preschool teachers and support staff talked about the activities that would prepare their young students for success in the early grades. “As a child, I used to play school. My dolls were the students, and I was the teacher. I understand the value of play not only in learning, but in establishing unique personal learning goals.” The high school science teacher added, “I want my students to think like a scientist and see science in the world around them. Science is doing as well as reading.” An early grade teacher continued, “Activities promote learning and let students know that if they set their mind to a task, and keep working hard, they will meet their goal and learn a lot along the way.”

P is for passion. Students meeting their goals in the classroom, on the stage or sport field, and in any arena they choose was the spark of passion for all the new teachers. I will never forget the speech therapist holding my gaze as she announced, “My students will be able to say what they want, when they want, to whoever they want.” A preschool teacher smiled and said that success with her students was often expressed in spontaneous hugs. “I love seeing the spark in their eyes when they learn something and want to share their new understanding.” “I have so much hope for our future. I know that we can spark their passion for learning — the way our teachers sparked ours. We are lighting the path that we learned from our own inspiring teachers.”