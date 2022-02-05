Southern Cayuga Conversations: Nothing says love like breakfast, lunch and snacks

As Valentine’s Day approaches, I am reminded of one of my father’s favorite sayings: “Nothing says lovin’ like something from the oven.”

In remembering the Emily Howland birthday cookies provided by Southern Cayuga Central School’s food services program on a very short notice, I realized that I had to get to know food services better. On Nov. 19, food services provided giant cookies individually wrapped in foil for all students who celebrated Howland’s birthday. I watched the children devour the cookies. Many of them smacked their lips and declared, “This cookie tastes just like birthday cake!”

My conversation began with Loretta Van Horn, the assistant superintendent for business and operations, as I asked about the district's new partnership with the USDA that provides free meals to all students regardless of income status for the 2021-2022 school year. Loretta explained that the program required an application this year, as it was part of the state’s initiatives during COVID-19, and that school lunch/food funding is a unique part of the school budget — not included in the general fund. I had been reading about the value of this program in removing the stigma involved with children being divided into those who could pay for their food and those who could not. Loretta agreed that the goal of food services was to make sure that all students had barrier free access to high quality nutrition.

“We are seeing that more children are comfortable with the new policy and participation in the program continues to increase," she said.

Our talk moved to the quality of the food offered, and I learned that nutrition begins with adherence to USDA standards, also referred to as “the meal pattern,” that require schools to offer students the right balance of fruits, vegetables, low-fat or fat-free milk, whole grains and lean protein with every meal. Loretta and school staff had been working on a program to include instruction in the value of good nutrition and health when COVID-19 demanded new attention on health policies.

Loretta observed that high school students were very articulate about their likes and dislikes with menu choices.

“One of the most popular breakfast items is the ‘tornado burrito.’ For several weeks, the burrito wasn’t offered in the morning. Students went to the student council to demand the availability of their favorite way to start the day," she said.

We ended our talk with Loretta’s assurance, “If you really want to know who puts the lovin’ in the oven, Jenice Jones will tell you all about it.”

As I walked up the snowy steps into her office, Jenice pulled out a chair for me. I asked her about the communication between school staff and food services.

“I have worked here for 27 years, and we pride ourselves on our close network with teachers and other staff. If a child misses the bus and arrives too late for breakfast, the teacher has already called us and a bag with breakfast is waiting for the child in the homeroom. The elementary school staff called me immediately when the children told them that the Emily Howland birthday cookies tasted like birthday cake," she said. "I have a wonderful job."

We then talked about the many changes in service over the last almost 30 years.

“When I began, students had paper lunch tickets. The arrival of computers for tracking records has freed up so much time. This year’s USDA program that provides free lunch to all students is wonderful, and I hope that we can continue this service. Our staff prides itself on our ability to make the five ‘my plate’ requirements of the USDA exceed just dairy, grain, vegetable, fruit and protein. Our students understand they can always have extra fruit or other required items. Let’s take a picture of what ‘our plate’ can look like.”

Jenice’s obvious love for her work and staff bubbled up as she continued to answer my questions.

“You know that my daughter, a fourth-generation student in our school district, gave me a new cookbook: Jessica Seinfeld’s 'Simple Secrets to Get Your Kids Eating Good Food,'" she said. "Now I know how to hide a vegetable in anything!”

She continued: “When COVID necessitated our preparing meals for students who were on their virtual day, we hated just preparing cold lunches. We got together and packaged cheese and a burger patty in a Ziploc bag with a fresh roll and instructions for making your own cheeseburger at home. In the past months, our supply chain has been disrupted. It is much harder to get fresh fruit and vegetables and some other popular items. We work around these obstacles because we have a great bunch of girls working here. Most importantly, we enjoy ourselves. Despite staff and food shortages, we make sure our students have great meals and snacks. We all believe that food is as individual as each of our students. We strive to satisfy every student at each meal.”

I left Jenice’s office with one thought in mind: What’s for lunch? I took the lunch photo and left the school celebrating the lovin’ in the school cafeteria’s ovens and refrigerators.

Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.

