“I know this is a radical idea, but I believe the people are the most important thing on the stage. Beautiful costumes, amazing scenery and tricks of sound and light are all worthy aspects of theater. What I want to grow in our drama club is the power of the people involved.”
I was not surprised when Daniel Mullarney began our conversation with these words. I was still enthralled with the mid-November Southern Cayuga Drama Department’s production of "The Last Lifeboat," where both audience and actors were on stage behind the curtain. Removing the barrier of the stage proscenium and the separation of stage from auditorium was a new experience for many in the audience. The audience literally shared the stage with the actors. I needed to know more about how the student actors produced one of the most compelling performances I have seen in years.
I met with Dan Mullarney, school faculty member and director of the play, and two of the lead actors in the play, Jacob Myers and Abby Sweet, to discuss their work. In preparation for our meeting, I reread the excellent director’s notes in the production program.
In the notes, Dan explained, “'The Last Lifeboat' was one of the first plays I looked at for this year, but it was not the last. I was perusing many, hoping to find the right fit for our Drama Club. ... I am always a fan of a play that is very flexible, an interesting story, and a production with value that helps bolster opinions. ... Tonight’s experience will give you a close peek into what happens on and off stage and will allow the audience to become immersed in the story. ... Unplug for the rest of the world and just be on the stage with us. ... This is the story of J. Bruce Ismay, the owner of the White Star Line, and why he decided to get into the Titanic’s last lifeboat.”
Jacob, who played Bruce Ismay, elaborated on the impact of the play: “We had a very heavy plot, the audience got lots of information and much of it was very dark. The climax of the play depended on each character conveying their role and feelings.” Abby talked about the span of decades in the life of each character: “We see Bruce from his childhood until his death. Bruce was my character Vivian’s first love. We meet Vivian as a young and beautiful girl, follow her romances and marriage and learn about her freedom as a recent widow. We watch her in the last lifeboat.”
I asked Jacob and Abby to reveal how they were able to travel with their characters and create equally authentic teenagers and aging adults. They both credited Mr. Mullarney’s directing techniques. Jacob explained, “Mr. Mullarney urged us to not just say words, but to show the person saying the words. After each scene he would ask each of us what was in our character’s head. I remember thinking that Bruce was not thinking about loss of life, but what to do next.” Abby continued, “It was odd, but I could understand the older Vivian as well as the one more my age. I understood that being a widow was heartbreaking, but it was also the beginning of true independence for Vivian.” Both Jacob and Abby talked about Mr. Mullarney stopping them with the words, “I don’t believe you. Who are you? What do you want? Show me!”
I turned back to Dan for more insight into his leadership in bringing the depth of student performance to the stage. “Our Drama Club supports hard work. Talent is nice, but it is the will to work hard, take advice, and build a team that is the heart of our success. Unlike a football team, we don’t have starters. No one is on the bench, and one person is only as good as the whole team. You never see the mistakes because everyone knows that their back is covered. We are not a product, but a team.” Abby agreed: “My best friends share productions with me. I have worked for most of my young adult life in stage productions. This work has shaped who I am. I deeply understand that working together is the only way for any character to emerge. I have learned a deep respect for people that shaped every aspect of my life.” Jacob concluded the discussion, “I followed in my father’s footsteps as a high school actor. I used to like the theater; now I love it. I look forward to every day of production and the deep friendships. Yes, I really like the hard work.”
I left our conversation wondering at the continued miracles of the holiday season. I was not prepared for a discussion of "The Last Lifeboat" on the Titanic to fill me with hope and joy. The shared commitment to working hard as a team, the impact of a gifted teacher, and the process of finding the truth of each character was inspiring. I can’t wait for “Freaky Friday,” the student musical production on March 5-7 of 2020. Mark your calendars.