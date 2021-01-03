Southern Cayuga Conversations: Resolutions for a better world

My conversation about New Year’s resolutions began virtually and ended virtually. I wished a simple resolution could allow us to gather and have fun while we talked together. However, safety is the only thing that can make the world a better place, and vaccine, masks and social distance are imperative until we have COVID-19 under control. That said, I was delighted with our Southern Cayuga Conversation that began with two simple requests — to create a funny New Year’s resolution and a serious resolution.
I began the funny resolution conversation with a personal example to “eat more chocolate and make sure in the winter months it is hot fudge to prevent colds." I decided to amplify this with a promise to do the personal research needed to answer the question, “If you eat a pound of fudge, will you only gain a pound of weight?” It was only a matter of days before I got another chocolate-centered resolution from one of our Got Book? volunteers, Lili MacCormick. Lili resolved to develop a chocolate truffle that is delicious, healthy and has no calories. Perhaps Lili and I can work together to get to the bottom of this “myth” about chocolate and calories.
Lili’s grandson Silas amused her greatly with his resolution to pronounce “nuclear” correctly and not make the mistake made by past presidents who thought "NOO-kyuh-luhr" was an acceptable pronunciation.
A second student, Daegan Miller, assured me that “Saturday Night Live” would continue to have writers in the coming decades. Daegan suggested that he would spend more time training the cat so she could take the trash out for him. I shared this resolution with my neighbor, who finally stopped laughing and pondered, “Would the cat take the trash out piece by piece, or the whole bag?"
Our merriment continued with two sisters, Molly and Jill Miller, who resolved to not bother each other and make more slime. Maddie Rafferty’s answer made me long for a film crew: “This year I am going to make the best resolutions in history. My first one is at the end of every month you must stand on your head and eat a whole bag of chips. Then run around your neighborhood acting like a chicken. Once you have completed that you can wear anything on your head. That includes your pet cat or your pet fish. You could even put a cup of coffee or a cardboard box on your head. If you think it is cool, wear it.” It was probably a good thing this conversation was not in person, or we would still be giggling and making up new and sillier resolutions.
As our emails moved on to our serious resolutions, the conversation focused on the environment and health. Silas resolved to stop buying plastic water bottles, stating that it was important because they are bad for the environment, and it would also save money. His grandmother Lili vowed to continue her ongoing effort to create a low-maintenance garden. She explained, “This is important because I am old, and the next owner of my garden may not have as much time and interest to maintain it as I do. I have a lot of help from gardeners and from the Aurora village employee who carries away my weeds and other garden waste.”
Moving from the environment to health, Jill wants to work out every day that she doesn’t have dance. Her sister Molly wants to get stronger, and might try the workout program with Jill. Daegan resolves to spend more time outside. “This is important because during the pandemic it has been so easy to spend all of your time inside. To keep working on it, I will write myself a note every day to get outside.”
Maddie ended our conversation with her serious resolution: “I am going to make a donate food booth. How it works is there would be a basket on a booth that people would put food in. It would be for people with not as much food as us or those less fortunate. We are going to make this world more fun and a better place.”
I want to end with my serious resolution. I will continue to listen to the students who live in our Southern Cayuga community. Their deep insights promise a great future with our upcoming generations. I would like to end by sharing a drawing Maddie made that transformed my 2020 holiday. She wisely noted, “Small or big, Christmas is Christmas.”
Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.