Southern Cayuga Conversations: Resolutions for a better world

Our merriment continued with two sisters, Molly and Jill Miller, who resolved to not bother each other and make more slime. Maddie Rafferty’s answer made me long for a film crew: “This year I am going to make the best resolutions in history. My first one is at the end of every month you must stand on your head and eat a whole bag of chips. Then run around your neighborhood acting like a chicken. Once you have completed that you can wear anything on your head. That includes your pet cat or your pet fish. You could even put a cup of coffee or a cardboard box on your head. If you think it is cool, wear it.” It was probably a good thing this conversation was not in person, or we would still be giggling and making up new and sillier resolutions.

As our emails moved on to our serious resolutions, the conversation focused on the environment and health. Silas resolved to stop buying plastic water bottles, stating that it was important because they are bad for the environment, and it would also save money. His grandmother Lili vowed to continue her ongoing effort to create a low-maintenance garden. She explained, “This is important because I am old, and the next owner of my garden may not have as much time and interest to maintain it as I do. I have a lot of help from gardeners and from the Aurora village employee who carries away my weeds and other garden waste.”