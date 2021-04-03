Southern Cayuga Conversations: School pictures capture the moment for generations

“My mom straightened my hair and added ribbons. I am not really into dresses, but my mom had this dress picked out. I added the necklace for fun.”

“My mom took my plain ponytail and did this twist to make it look fancy. She had my favorite shirt ready for me.”

“My mom fixed my hair and used hair gel to make sure it stayed nice all day. This shirt is my favorite color.”

Students in the upper grades reported less mom involvement. A standard sixth grade answer to how they prepared for their picture was “I got up.” Then the humor began. One sixth grade boy told me he wore his good clothes. When asked what that meant, his eyes danced, “You know, a shirt that isn’t torn and has been washed.” His classmates nodded in agreement, although several admitted that mom did have a hand in making sure the favorite shirt, like “the one with dinosaurs” or “my sports team," was clean and ready. Moms also continued to help with more intricate hairstyles — "who can do braids like this by themselves?!”

