Southern Cayuga Conversations: Seasons of growth, sharing for Future Farmers of America

The beginning of a new year is a time for reflection and planning. I ended 2021 with a conversation that allowed me to understand the commitment of the students in the Southern Cayuga Central School District’s Future Farmers of America, and envision 2022 with this dynamic student group.

I initially met with FFA officers Sophie Bennett and Ellie Burroughs to discuss the FFA’s donation of holiday gifts for children ages 3 to 10 served by the King Ferry Food Pantry last month. I asked the girls about their budget for the project as we looked at the 25 beautifully wrapped boxes. Sophie began, “We designated $500 dollars from our club budget for the gifts. We raise funds throughout the year and are in the middle of one of our biggest fundraisers, the cheese and fruit sales.” We glanced into the ag wing, shared by the school and King Ferry Food Pantry, and at the tables filled with boxes of fresh fruit and cheeses. FFA members had come directly at the end of the school day to assemble and deliver orders to the community.

“We have a lot of work in the next few days," Sophie said.

Ellie continued, “Our next fundraiser will be selling flowers at Valentine’s Day. We also get donations from the community. The gifts for the food pantry are one of our favorite activities. We all remember the excitement of Christmas morning and seeing wrapped presents under the tree.” The large boxes wrapped in festive holiday paper contained play dough, markers, crayons, small rubber balls and other treasures that could be enjoyed by many members of a family. One of my favorite items in the gift box was a coloring book about a dairy cow. Ellie is serving as the Cayuga County Dairy Princess and has visited the food pantry in this capacity. She talked to families about the dairy donations and the value of calcium in milk. Elle emphasized her commitment to community.

“I want to continue to include the community as well as tell the story about all those who are working on our farms," she said.

Many FFA partnerships with the community deal with the value of healthy eating and fresh foods. Sophie smiled, “We want folks to know that agriculture and farming is a lot more than cows and plows.” One of my favorite living examples of FFA community agriculture is the raised bed gardens that surround the school greenhouses and line the path where food pantry clients line up for their bi-monthly food donations. Sophie managed these gardens, taking the reins from Catie Kopp. We discussed the pleasure of watching food pantry families harvesting fresh peppers, tomatoes, cabbage, cucumbers and other vegetables during the summer and early fall. I told the girls about seeing mothers showing their children how to carefully pick eggplants so that the plant was not damaged in the harvesting.

“There is nothing healthier than what we harvest from a garden grown with the care our students or local farmers provide. We are so lucky to live in a community where we can buy fresh produce so easily from a variety of fresh produce stands,” Sophie concluded.

The promise of 2022 is bright for the FFA. Ellie enumerated traditional activities — participating in the community parade and ag days, finding new leadership for the community raised beds, and hopefully participating in statewide and national FFA contests and training.

“Leadership training and development is so important in any field, but especially in agriculture. We need to learn how to tell our story and how to work together to create a healthy environment for all who work and live here. I want to continue to support inclusion as well as tell the story of all those who are working on our farms,” the girls agreed.

Our interview ended with the girls joining club members sorting cheeses and fruits. As I left the ag wing, I noticed seeds growing in a plastic bottle that had been converted into a self-watering pot. The bottle was cut in half, with the bottom filled with water. The upper half was inverted, filled with soil and the neck submerged in the water. The seedlings were flourishing. I have never left a FFA visit without knowing more than when I arrived — from conversations to projects like the self-watering pot. If you want to learn more, follow Southern Cayuga Agriculture Education and FFA on Facebook. If you would like to make a donation, send a check to the school address with the attention of "SCCS FFA." I am headed home to find a plastic bottle and some seeds.

Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.

