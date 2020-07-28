Southern Cayuga Conversations: Shaped by books

This conversation began when I assembled books for a table with a sign that read, "Black Lives in Books. Let’s Talk About the News." Parents and children were given books about prominent people, stories from many generations, and picture books that featured Black lives in our history, country and community. "Blue Sky White Stars" was purchased and given to 25 families on the Fourth of July to inspire a nation where all can celebrate life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness. The books were provided by grants from the Bernard Carl and Shirley Rosen Library Fund awarded to our local Hazard and Aurora libraries. As I talked with librarians and friends and read articles about the best books for today’s times, I began to realize that my faith in books shaped a core belief that reading is a path to new understanding, and sometimes a motivation to act.
As a librarian, I have worked with books my entire career. I was delighted when my neighbor David Pierce talked about his experiences with libraries: “I learned to read while still fairly young and through following my older brother, I was able to read beyond my age. My father was a poor farming man (we had chickens for a few years and I can recall 'candling' the eggs, but then he switched to dairy). I found out much later that he had gone to Cornell but lacked a semester of graduating. My mother never finished high school, but they both (especially mom) encouraged their children to read. I went to the library once a week to pick out books. In my late pre-teens and early teens, I began to think about what I wanted to do when I grew up and started to work and had a brilliant idea. I would work for the Library of Congress as a reader. I could read and make money at the same time.” David Pierce attended Cornell and continues to be an avid reader, but he never made money reading books for the Library of Congress. He credits reading with his desire to attend college (earning a Ph.D. in chemistry) and books as a great joy in his life.
Paul Mitchell, editor and a full-time book dealer, was able to earn a living with books and discusses the power of his book stock. “You can’t travel everywhere — writers open all these worlds to you, certain writers make history seem as if you were on the scene in real time, writers pull you into their world and allow you to see things from a variety of points of view — it is seductive, magical what the writer can do. Find authors you enjoy, and their work may suggest something/someone that will lead you in another direction completely new to you. Endless exploration. Imagination and the use of language and certain other factors create worlds or let you see worlds you never dreamed of.”
My friend Stacy Crandell replied to my question about her reading as a young person: “I was such a voracious reader as a kid and teenager, reading probably two to three books a week, that it is really hard for me to pick favorite ones. After giving it consideration though, two books that really affected me, then and still, were 'The Outsiders,' and Marguerite Henry’s 'Misty of Chincoteague' series. As a multiracial child growing up in CNY, in the '80s and '90s, I didn’t have very many books available about people who looked like me. ... But I could totally relate to the feelings and lifestyle reflected in 'The Outsiders' ... the poverty, discrimination and disillusionment. I could see it in those around me, and it deepened my empathy for others. The 'Misty' book series fed my constant obsession with horses, taught me about them, and always felt like a comfort, as I could see many reflections of my grandparents’ lifestyle in these stories, and the safety, security and love that I had when I was at my grandparents’. It was a mirror and validation of the same nature and community-based values that I was raised to believe in and showed me that there were others ‘like us’ out there.”
Like Stacy, Peter Tosto also recounted memories of specific books. “I am reminded of a book called 'The Man Who Didn’t Wash His Dishes.' It was set to a rhythmic pattern and discussed how he filled every nook and cranny of his home with dirty dishes. Then one day it rained. He put them in his truck, drove away and all the dishes were washed. The story taught me to be orderly and neat. Nobody remembers this story when I ask. They all know Frodo the hobbit, from 'Lord of the Rings.' Frodo taught me about perseverance, loyalty and courage. My favorite children’s stories are the Harry Potter novels. I read them fully through in succession. This epic tale made me reflect on the value of friendship, kindness and creativity.”
Karen Clark was shaped by "Soul on Ice" by Eldridge Cleaver. “I read this book when I was 17 in 1969. It really opened my eyes to trying to understand another’s background, culture, experience and perspective. I was so overcome by the author’s experiences that I followed my sister around with the book in my hands reading quotes from it commanding that she ‘listen to this!’ It also launched me into my involvement with a small grassroots anti-war organization in Parsippany, New Jersey. I would credit my experiences with this book with my ultimate decision to work with at-risk high school students. I wanted to listen and understand those whose experience with school and life was so different from my own. It enabled me to see beyond the behaviors and to help dismantle the protective 'walls' of students who struggled, were not accepted and did not fit in.”
Natalie Kimbrough and I serve on the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Committee. Natalie shared her experience with one special book: “I remember reading 'The Bean Trees' by Barbara Kingsolver in my late teens. It was the first time I was fully engulfed by a book and it taught me how transformative stories could be. Once you connect with a character, you take a ride with them through the book and learn through their experiences. Today I still gravitate toward books that tell stories in such a visceral way, ones that allow you to learn side by side with characters in them.”
Like Natalie, I have learned side by side with book characters: Jo in "Little Women" as a girl, and Maya in "I Know Why the Cage Bird Sings" as young mother and teacher. Natalie and I also share our belief that the purchase by the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Committee of Angie Thomas’ book "The Hate U Give" will spark a community conversation about issues that are in our news and need action,. The story is a coming-of-age story about 16-year-old Starr Carter, who lives in two worlds: a poor black neighborhood and a fancy suburban prep school. The uneasy balance of her life is shattered when her best friend, an unarmed black teen Khali, is fatally shot by a police officer. I look forward to continued conversations about this book among the high school students of the Southern Cayuga School District. I know it will affirm both my belief in books and the power of young people to make the changes we need for universal life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.
