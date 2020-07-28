Southern Cayuga Conversations: Shaped by books

Paul Mitchell, editor and a full-time book dealer, was able to earn a living with books and discusses the power of his book stock. “You can’t travel everywhere — writers open all these worlds to you, certain writers make history seem as if you were on the scene in real time, writers pull you into their world and allow you to see things from a variety of points of view — it is seductive, magical what the writer can do. Find authors you enjoy, and their work may suggest something/someone that will lead you in another direction completely new to you. Endless exploration. Imagination and the use of language and certain other factors create worlds or let you see worlds you never dreamed of.”

My friend Stacy Crandell replied to my question about her reading as a young person: “I was such a voracious reader as a kid and teenager, reading probably two to three books a week, that it is really hard for me to pick favorite ones. After giving it consideration though, two books that really affected me, then and still, were 'The Outsiders,' and Marguerite Henry’s 'Misty of Chincoteague' series. As a multiracial child growing up in CNY, in the '80s and '90s, I didn’t have very many books available about people who looked like me. ... But I could totally relate to the feelings and lifestyle reflected in 'The Outsiders' ... the poverty, discrimination and disillusionment. I could see it in those around me, and it deepened my empathy for others. The 'Misty' book series fed my constant obsession with horses, taught me about them, and always felt like a comfort, as I could see many reflections of my grandparents’ lifestyle in these stories, and the safety, security and love that I had when I was at my grandparents’. It was a mirror and validation of the same nature and community-based values that I was raised to believe in and showed me that there were others ‘like us’ out there.”