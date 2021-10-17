Southern Cayuga Conversations: She makes you smile, set goals and laugh

In an interview with Kelly Rocheleau about Boyan Mnahoncak, the new principal of Emily Howland Elementary School, Southern Cayuga Central Superintendent Patrick Jensen was quoted as saying, “She makes people smile.”

As I waited outside her office in the school lobby, I noticed a new poster, “Look Up and Smile,” nestled among the Emily Howland “What you do matters” list. When Boyan came to meet me, I smiled. It was homecoming weekend, and all the students were encouraged to come as a favorite athlete. Boyan was dressed in black sweats with a dramatic red "85" on her shirt and baseball cap.

“I don’t have one team or one special player, but I do love sports and encourage all our students to play hard when they are on the field,” she said.

My smile deepened, and I couldn’t wait to talk about schools and her educational experiences and goals. Our conversation began when I asked Boyan about her own experiences as a student:

“My elementary school experiences were unusual because of family circumstances. I went to four different schools from kindergarten to sixth grade. Despite this, I loved school because of the relationships. I am very social, and I could always find people to sit with and talk and tell jokes. I love learning, but was a late bloomer when it came to reading. My teachers were so patient and helpful. When I could read, I never stopped. I have a book log that I have kept over the years. I list the title of the book I read and write something about the story. I love looking at this log because reading added stability to my life. When I was in middle school, my mother told me I was not going to ‘just sit around all summer,' so I volunteered at the town’s library. With school and town libraries I always had books.”

I then asked Boyan about other ways she established continuity in her school years:

“I had a journal or diary that I wrote in daily. It was a super outlet, and it was private. I could write about how I really felt and about my experiences. It was the perfect release. I still have these diaries and realize the power and perspective they contain.”

For a moment, I searched for words. I felt like I was talking to a young Anne Frank, who began her diary with the words, “I hope I will be able to confide everything to you, as I will never be able to confide in anyone, and I hope you will be a great source of comfort and support.” I smiled and we talked about the Anne Frank tree that she saw daily when she walked around the school and visited classrooms. We talked about the picture book she wrote, illustrated and published, "Pity," and the potential for student writing and illustrating during the celebration of Emily Howland’s induction into the National Women's Hall of Fame in Seneca Falls this year.

Boyan had always planned to go to college, but as a senior was mostly on her own in making this happen. She attended high school in Binghamton, and a program called College Connection enabled her to find resources and information she needed to attend college.

“They not only gave me information, but they also believed in me. Their support in conjunction with SUNY Cortland’s EOP (Educational Opportunity Program) are the reasons I am here today. I want to give this gift to all our students and staff.”

Boyan took these lessons to her classroom as a teacher:

“I love seeing kids reach their goals. There is nothing like having a student look up and exclaim, ‘I got it!' I remember a girl when I was teaching fourth grade who came to me after a math fact assessment. She was worried that she was not mastering her math facts. We talked and made a plan for her to master the facts while the other students continued the curriculum. She was so motivated and worked on the math operations that had alluded her. At the end of the year, she had met her goal and was on grade level in her assessment. She owned her success and was so proud. It is the coolest thing to see students become this empowered.”

I then asked about going from the classroom to school administration:

“The one thing I am determined to be is visible. During the duration of my school administration experience there was emphasis on visibility as if it was an unattainable goal. I try and spend a lot of my time in the classrooms, hallways and I am committed to learning the names of all the children. I am also getting to know the families and the community.”

I smiled and told Boyan that the King Ferry Food Pantry was giving her high marks for community involvement. In her first weeks at Emily Howland, she visited the pantry and talked to volunteers and the director, Debbie Patrick. Boyan requested pantry rack cards for posting in the school and distribution to families.

Our conversation ended with laughter. Boyan explained that being athlete No. 85 was not her only costume:

“I have been Lou Gehrig, Kate Shelley and the brilliant scientist who challenges you in the lab and classroom.”

I laughed at the thought of a visit from the brilliant, and slightly mad, scientist. I left with a smile on my face and great confidence in the future of Emily Howland Elementary School under the leadership of Boyan Mnahoncak.

Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.

