Southern Cayuga Conversations: Step by step in a new country and new school

Three young men greeted me at Barb Blom’s home in Aurora: Fardin and Masih Ghazanfari and Zaki Jared. Fardin and Zaki had just graduated with honors diplomas from Southern Cayuga High School. I recognized them from their yard signs placed in the front yard. Masih is Fardin’s younger brother, and will be a senior at Southern Cayuga this year. We sat at a table and immediately began our conversation. I wanted to know all about their journey to our country and their experiences as students in our community. I wondered if we could frame their experience step by step, and begin to share the many stories of their work and successes.
The first step of their journeys to the United States began with the United Nations. After being smuggled out of Afghanistan for their safety before the age of 15, they met with caseworkers from the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees. Zaki was asked to decide if he wanted to live in New York, Utah or Michigan. Fardin and Masih were told that they would be going to Australia, Canada or the United States. Fate brought them together at Barb Blom’s home in Aurora, where they also met their new foster brothers, Brandon and Kamar. Zaki arrived one month before the Ghazanfari brothers. We laughed when they discussed their shared impression of what New York would hold.
“We all thought that we would live in a big city with skyscrapers and the Statue of Liberty. We didn’t even think that New York could be country — beautiful fields and farms and trees. We had so much to learn about the land," they said.
The second step was learning to communicate in a language that they had studied, but in which they were not fluent. Zaki tells the story of arriving at Barb’s house, where she asked if he would have trouble with cats or dogs in the house. He struggled to remember the animal names. Fardin described learning English in Afghanistan.
“I had to memorize vocabulary and watch movies with English subtitles,” he said.
The boys are fluent in three other languages, and continue to master and even excel in English. Zaki told the story of taking the Regent exams in 10th grade.
“In my history essay, I got a perfect score. I compared the differences between Russia’s and England’s use of cold weather and water during the First World War," he said.
I realized students from other countries more naturally perceive those cultural differences that can have major impacts in national choices during both peace and war.
The third step was to begin school at Southern Cayuga. They discussed the radical differences in their school experiences.
“In our country, often the boys and the girls were not in the same classrooms. We were kept apart. Students stayed in the classrooms and the teachers moved from classroom to classroom. We had no choice in the subjects we studied. We just moved from level to level as we changed grades. We didn’t have Chromebooks and weren’t allowed to use calculators,” they said.
They love having choices in classes, and the freedom of moving from class to class. As new students, the brothers relied on Zaki’s one month of experience. He helped them learn how to use lockers and find their way around school, and introduced them to students who had helped him one month earlier.
The fourth step is to use the many resources of the school and community to further their own goals, as well as be contributing members of the community and their new country. All three young men played soccer, a skill they brought to this country and our school. They even allowed their hair to be bleached — a Southern Cayuga High School soccer team tradition. Like all students, they have favorite subjects and teachers. They might be unique in their appreciation of the kindness and extra efforts shown by staff and students in all their time at Southern Cayuga: “I always knew someone would find a way to help me. When I needed help with language, special teachers were provided. I love science and enjoy the many areas of study from environmental science, marine biology and robotics.”
Fardin has been accepted at the University of Buffalo, and will continue to take a wide range of subjects that will allow him to decide on a major. Zaki will be attending Wells College and hopes to major in business. Although Masih is a high school senior this year, he received a merit scholarship for the University of Rochester if he applies and is accepted this school year. All have financial aid and mentors who will help them meet their academic goals.
The fifth step unites the three young men with our whole community. They must use the many resources inherent in our democratic society to build a life that benefits themselves, their family, their school, their community and their new country.
“I am comfortable when classmates and friends ask me about my Islam religion. America is a land of religious freedom and tolerance. I can talk about my experiences in the countries where I have lived and let people know that a country cannot be judged by a few people or groups. I also tell them that living in America, in a land that is governed by laws and the will of the people, is one of the greatest advantages they will ever have.”
We finish our conversation with an affirmation that one of the outcomes of a free society is tolerance and kindness. In every step of their way, these young men have received and offered these great gifts and continue to believe in “paying it forward.”
Elaine Meyers, of King Ferry, is a member of the boards of the King Ferry Food Pantry, ABC Cayuga and the Southern Cayuga Anne Frank Tree Project, and a member of the Southern Cayuga Garden Club. She coordinates a literacy support program at Southern Cayuga Central School.