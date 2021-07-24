Southern Cayuga Conversations: Step by step in a new country and new school

They love having choices in classes, and the freedom of moving from class to class. As new students, the brothers relied on Zaki’s one month of experience. He helped them learn how to use lockers and find their way around school, and introduced them to students who had helped him one month earlier.

The fourth step is to use the many resources of the school and community to further their own goals, as well as be contributing members of the community and their new country. All three young men played soccer, a skill they brought to this country and our school. They even allowed their hair to be bleached — a Southern Cayuga High School soccer team tradition. Like all students, they have favorite subjects and teachers. They might be unique in their appreciation of the kindness and extra efforts shown by staff and students in all their time at Southern Cayuga: “I always knew someone would find a way to help me. When I needed help with language, special teachers were provided. I love science and enjoy the many areas of study from environmental science, marine biology and robotics.”